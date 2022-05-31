Maimuru station opens, medals awarded | Photos

The Young Witness
Maimuru station opens, medals awarded

Updated June 1 2022 - 11:40pm, first published May 31 2022 - 3:09am
Maimuru Rural Fire Brigade's brand new station was opened on Saturday after so long with no facility.

