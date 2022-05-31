Maimuru station reopens, medals awarded | Photos

Maimuru Rural Fire Brigade's station was reopened on the weekend after a much needed upgrade.
Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles along with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke were joined by the Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner Ben Millington and members of the local brigade on Saturday to reopen the shed.
On top of opening the station the officials on hand also celebrated all of the hard work and dedication that the locals RFS members have shown to the local community.
Ms Cooke and Assistant Commissioner Millington unveiled the refurbished facilities and presented National Emergency Medals and Long Service Medals to a number of the Maimuru members.
"The 14 volunteers being recognised today have a combined 420 years of service, including two men who have volunteered for more than six decades," Ms Cooke said.
"It is humbling to meet people who dedicate so much of their life to helping others and I know our community is so grateful that we can call on you in times of need."
The Maimuru Road site now boasts a two-bay station, multipurpose room, industrial grade carpet, a new security system and a garage to house Category 2 and Category 7 fire trucks thanks to the $230,000 upgrade.
NSW RFS Assistant Commissioner Millington said the fire station upgrade had been a passion project for members of the Maimuru Brigade.
He also said that it was only appropriate that they be presented in the station that they themselves had helped to build.
"Over the years, many of the brigade members would hold raffles and other fundraising activities to raise funds to purchase resources to complement the station," the Assistant Commissioner said.
"It is so fitting to be able to present these medals that recognise their dedication to the Service in the station they helped create."
The Assistant Commissioner said that all of the local brigade members should be very proud.
"These volunteers should be very proud of their efforts," he said.
