Young sets stage for big test by challenging Temora

Young are looking to ensure the Challenge Cup switches hands for the first time after electing to take on Temora for Group Nine's new initiative.
Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone was looking for the Cherrypickers to rise to the challenge after Tumut elected to sit out last week.
He got what he wished for with Young quick to put up the $1000 prize ahead of the big clash at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Young vice-president Greg Smith said it was something the club was really looking forward to being a part of.
"I think it is a great concept and our cupboard hasn't had much silverware in it for quite a few years so we're very keen to get our hands on that cup," Smith said.
"It's there so we figure we may as well."
Young are on the hunt for their first title since 1991 and this season looms as their best chance after last year's season was called off.
Smith believes the Challenge Cup only adds another layer in the rich history between the two clubs, who have both started the season so well.
Temora are yet to taste defeat through the first six rounds of the season while Young bounced back from their lone loss to Gundagai with a 60-4 victory over winless Southcity on Sunday.
"Temora always travel well and no matter where they are coming or where we are coming on the ladder it is always a great game," Smith said.
"We expect nothing different on the weekend especially as they are undefeated and Josh has them firing really well.
"It's a little bit more added to play for, we are both playing for the two points, but having the cup at the end of it for either side adds a little bit more incentive."
Temora were drawn out as the initial holders at the annual general meeting last year and after consecutive byes to start the season have held off challenges from Kangaroos and Brothers at Equex Centre, while Albury and Tumut both elected not to challenge in their games at Nixon Park.
The club who holds the Challenge Cup after the final round of the regular season will be declared the winner and take home an extra $5000.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
