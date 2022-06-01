The Young Witness

Juniors tackle round five of competitions | Photos

Updated June 1 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Town Comp

UNDER 7s: PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) vs EELS (Megan Holt): The weather was not on our side on Friday night. The game started in the pouring rain for 10 minutes of the first half, and was then eventually called off due to lightning in the area. One try to Angus Berry for the Panthers and one try to Alex Holt for the Eels. SHARKS (Ben Callaghan): The sharks took on the broncos in a very wet and muddy Friday night comp. Isaac Hunt had another great game with 4 tries, Ollie Perkins crossed the line twice and Noah Tancred and Lando Hardy for try each. Lando took home man of the match for his outstanding efforts tonight, and the improvement he has shown this season. BRONCOS (Dale Prindable): Try scorers were Finn, Jack and Joey M with two each and Lachlan, Spencer, Nellie and Jett all crossing the line for a try each.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.