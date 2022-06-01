Juniors tackle round five of competitions | Photos

UNDER 7s: PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) vs EELS (Megan Holt): The weather was not on our side on Friday night. The game started in the pouring rain for 10 minutes of the first half, and was then eventually called off due to lightning in the area. One try to Angus Berry for the Panthers and one try to Alex Holt for the Eels. SHARKS (Ben Callaghan): The sharks took on the broncos in a very wet and muddy Friday night comp. Isaac Hunt had another great game with 4 tries, Ollie Perkins crossed the line twice and Noah Tancred and Lando Hardy for try each. Lando took home man of the match for his outstanding efforts tonight, and the improvement he has shown this season. BRONCOS (Dale Prindable): Try scorers were Finn, Jack and Joey M with two each and Lachlan, Spencer, Nellie and Jett all crossing the line for a try each.
UNDER 9s: STORM (Codie Freeman): Storm players had a good game starting off slow but coming back for a draw. Xander Smith was awarded player of the match for great tackling.
UNDER 11s: DRAGONS (Kent Woods): In very wet conditions the Dragons showed great defence and team spirit to battle a very strong Roosters outfit. Charlie Gardner scored the teams goal for the night. The Dragons improve and team spirit each week is to be commended. Player of the match was awarded to Toby Edwards. ROOSTERS (Jason Brown): Roosters had a great game against the dragons coming out with a win 5 tries to 1. Jimmy Smith took out man of the match after a great game of defence led by Hunter Brown as always putting in 100 per cent into his tackles. Jacko Hunt scored a hat trick and Jereakye and Jimmy both crossing the line. The boys are playing really well as a side and are a pleasure to watch perform. TIGERS (Robbie McCleery): Try scorer for the match was Ryan Jewitt. BULLDOGS (Greg Anderson): Friday night footy at its best, a nice cold wet night and the boys were all keen to play. The boys played against the Tigers this week with the game starting off strong with two quick tries by Braith Anderson and Leo Holt. The game then stopped due to the weather with the final score being two tries to one. Player of the match was awarded to Parker Williams for some great runs.
UNDER 6s - Dale Prindable (Coach): With a few players out this weekend, Junee spared a couple of players so that the kids were able to have a game. The U6s had two games of awesome footy, making some great tags and long runs with the ball. Try scorers across the games were Lewis with 5, Jett with 4, and Isaac with 3 and our bonus players from Junee crossed the line for 4 tries. Young U6s came away with wins in both games 64-40 in the end.
UNDER 7s - Ben Callaghan (Coach): With lots of boys out sick, we would like to send a huge thank you to Hamish and Josh from Junee for putting their hand up to help out our little pickers. Rhaegar Bloor, Charlie Shipp and Lachie McCallum all scoring a try each, and 3 tries to Josh. Charlie Shipp was the standout for the day with lots of classic tackles. Charlie took him man of the match for his efforts! It's great to see all of the boys improving every week.
UNDER 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach): The under 8s had a terrific game, really gelling as a team to win 44-24. Coaching was helped by a few under 10s players who encouraged the team to play so well. Try scorers were Charlie Davis and Cruz Mills with 2 each, and Hamish Reynolds, Kyannah Cummins, Riley Walker and Hudson Pettitt all crossing the line. Terrific kicking saw conversions by Johno Eastwood, Vinny Wark, Charlie Davis, Kyannah Cummins, Elliott Palmer and Riley Walker.
UNDER 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach): Try scorers were Henry with 4 and Keaton, Edward, Memphis and Gus all scoring one each. Conversions were made by Tom, Memphis, Gus and Jamaine.
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach): The boys had a cracker game of footy coming away with a massive win of 64 - 0 against Junee. Throughout the game the boys implemented the drills and knowledge that they have been working on each week at training. Tries were scored by Braith Anderson with 3, Cody Morris, Jimmy Smith and Leo Holt each with 2 and Oliver Orr, Zander Ashton and William Woods each with 1. Conversions were made by Max Aiken, Jimmy Smith, Zander Ashton, Eli Terry, Hunter Brown, William Woods, Marshall McCleary and Ryan Jewitt.
UNDER 12s - Greg Anderson (Coach): The boys were a little lost with some changes this week as well as some players not turning up which meant only having 1 reserve. Thanks to Lucas Wood and Braith Anderson from the U11s, for backing up and playing another game directly after their game. The boys unfortunately had their first loss since the start of last season. In the first half, first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland, with Will Butcher as dummy half. Tries were scored by Cayden Cross and converted by Stewart James. Cayden cross scored the 2nd try with a great interception and converted by Lincoln Sutherland. James Kelly scored a try and converted his own try. Score at half time 18-12 pickers way. In the second half first receiver was Cayden across, with Will Gibson as dummy half. Try scored by Stewart James and conversion unsuccessful by Cayden Cross. The final score was 30-22. The boys will focus on training this week and will be ready for next weekend at home against Cootamundra. Man of the Match - James Kelly.
UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach): Saturday's round 5 encounter was another tough affair for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a free-flowing battle against an improving Junee Diesels and the boys were playing some sparkling attacking football with some great passing, kick chase and support play leading to some very exciting long range tries and a strong victory 54-4. A good confidence builder heading into a top of the table clash next weekend. The Under 14s opened the scoring before the gritty Diesels bounced back with a try of their own for a narrow 6-4 Pickers lead. The game began to open up the longer it went and the boys great passing and calmer approach this week lead to some great team tries from all over the park and the longer it went the more confident and stronger the Pickers became. We are starting to get some players back and will hopefully get a few more back the next few weeks as our next month has us facing some very strong opposition and it would be great to start building some momentum and consistency. Luckily enough we are still getting great help from our Under 13s who are playing up and helping us out. This week we had some new try scorers, plenty grabbing their first for the season, amongst the familiar faces with Jesse Thorp, Jarrell Brooks and Lachlan Shea all scoring doubles while Jack Woods, Jarryd Foster, Harry Coddington and Zack Wirth all crossed the line with 1 each. Dane Mott in his return from a knock kicked 7 conversions.
UNDER 15s - Peter Butcher (Coach): The under 15 boys travelled over to Wagga to face the Albury Thunder coming away with a 32-14 win. The boys were made to work hard for the win with Albury getting the score to 18-14 however the boys clicked back into gear and finished the game off strongly. Mark Hills was awarded man of the match for plenty of strong carries and strong defence. Try scorers were Caleb Schiller and Edward Maloney both with 2 and Mark Hills and Marcus Ashton with 1 each. Jesse Jewitt kicked 4/6 goals.
UNDER 8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach): The girls had a great hard game against Junee. They had some great tags and tries and are playing very well together
UNDER 10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach): With a lot of the girls out this week, the team played well considering. We didn't get the win, but they all played well as a team. Try scorer for the day was Myami Robinson.
UNDER 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach): The Under 12s league tag continued their winning streak against Junee on Saturday. Junee came out strong scoring the first try of the game. The girls then played some amazing defence, keeping Junee out for the rest of their game and managing to put 18 points on the board. Final score Junee 6 and Young 18. Tries were scored by Malaya Anesbury and Rilee Coddington with 2 tries each and a conversion made by Ella Eastwood.
UNDER 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach): The 14s league tag went down 24 to 4. The girls tried hard and some strong performs like Evie Stinson and Ella Powderly.
UNDER 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach): Young Cherrypickers 4 v Junee 18. Recorded try scorer was Anna Harden.
