Juniors tackle round five of competitions | Photos

UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach): Saturday's round 5 encounter was another tough affair for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a free-flowing battle against an improving Junee Diesels and the boys were playing some sparkling attacking football with some great passing, kick chase and support play leading to some very exciting long range tries and a strong victory 54-4. A good confidence builder heading into a top of the table clash next weekend. The Under 14s opened the scoring before the gritty Diesels bounced back with a try of their own for a narrow 6-4 Pickers lead. The game began to open up the longer it went and the boys great passing and calmer approach this week lead to some great team tries from all over the park and the longer it went the more confident and stronger the Pickers became. We are starting to get some players back and will hopefully get a few more back the next few weeks as our next month has us facing some very strong opposition and it would be great to start building some momentum and consistency. Luckily enough we are still getting great help from our Under 13s who are playing up and helping us out. This week we had some new try scorers, plenty grabbing their first for the season, amongst the familiar faces with Jesse Thorp, Jarrell Brooks and Lachlan Shea all scoring doubles while Jack Woods, Jarryd Foster, Harry Coddington and Zack Wirth all crossed the line with 1 each. Dane Mott in his return from a knock kicked 7 conversions.