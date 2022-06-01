The Young Witness
Boys to the Bush is coming to Young

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:40am
The weather may have been cold but there was a very warm reception for Boys to the Bush crew at the announcement of funding from the state Government in Young on Wednesday.

