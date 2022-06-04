Welcome to winter Young!
Some of us may have been a little unprepared for the icy blast that greeted us on Wednesday, the first day of winter.
Advertisement
A strong cold front and deep low-pressure system moved through south-east Australia on Monday, bringing a band of rain, damaging winds for some areas and a drop in temperature.
The air was that chilly, it had to have been snowing somewhere, and sure enough Orange had an overnight dusting of snow and temperatures no higher than 4.9 degrees all day.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) reported about five centimetres of snow was recorded in the Central Tablelands on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Over the first four days of winter, temperatures haven't gone above 10.8 degrees in Young.
It was four degrees on the first day of winter and the lowest has been a chilly -0.2 degrees, on Friday, according to the BoM weather station at the Young Airport.
The shire was a whole lot cooler than its neighbours, with their first four days peaking at 12.1 in Cowra and 12.3 in Grenfell. Both towns recorded a minimum of 4.3 degrees on their first day of winter.
The frosty temps had us wondering whether we were off to a chillier than normal start to winter, so we compared the lowest temperatures from the first four days of June over the last five years.
According to the BoM, the first day of winter last year in Young was much cooler than this year, at -2.5 degrees.
Actually it was the coldest day recorded for June that year, but the days that followed were three degrees warmer than this year.
June 2020 had a much warmer start, its temperature on June 1 was 6.9 degrees.
But the coldest start was in 2018 at -2.9 degrees and June 2 colder at -3.1.
2019 had a -1.1 degree start to winter and three out of the first four days no warmer than 3.4.
Overall, 2019 was the coldest June between 2018 and 2021 with an average daily minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees.
It's expected to be wet and cold in Young for the week ahead, with showers forecast every day until Friday.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.