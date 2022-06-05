June Monthly Medal played in cold, wet conditions

Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning June Monthly Medals at the Young Golf Club.
The medal winners were Nick Bush in A.Grade with 66 nett, Greg Murray in B.Grade with 70 nett and Robert Bush in C.Grade with 70 nett on a countback.
The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Nick Bush in A.Grade with 69, Greg Murray in B.Grade with 85 and Robert Bush in C.Grade with 89.
The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Simon Murray in A.Grade with 26 putts, Bailey Coombes in B.Grade with 26 putts and Peter Doherty in C.Grade with 28 putts.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 12th and was won by Jake Veney on a card draw.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was not won and on the 17th was won by Spade McCormick with 485 cm.
The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Nick Bush in A.Grade on the 3rd with 27 cm, B.Grade on the 9th was won by Allan Jones with 320cm and in C.Grade the 15th was not struck.
The best Junior scores were Jack Nicolls and Joe Roberts. The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Spade McCormick.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Gary Anderson, Grant Noakes and Mat Brown.
Balls went down to 74 nett on a countback and there were 60 players.
Next Saturday 11th June is a 4BBB V Par sponsored by James French and Wholesale Mineral Makeup. Saturday 18th June is a 2 Up 4 Ball.
9 holes best ball/ 9 holes aggregate sponsored by Steve Dewar and Grant Noakes.
Saturday 25th June is the Mark Flanders and Eye Q single stableford powerplay.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Stewart Norton with 33 points and he won 5 balls.
Second was Phil Mitchell with 32 points on a countback from Peter Broekman.
Balls went down to 26 points on a countback and there were 20 brave players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Chris Keevil with 18 points on a countback from Trish Miller and Brett Scelly with 17 points.
There were 14 players and balls went down to 15 points.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Sandra Anderson with 56 nett.
Second was Peter Campbell with 57 nett from Paul Levett with 59 nett. There were 11 players.
There was no play in the Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley due to the inclement weather.
The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security jackpot next week will be $30.
