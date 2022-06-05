The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Hilltops Council Community Workshops

Updated June 5 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hilltops Council are asking locals to take an in depth look at the Council's Community Strategic Plan and are asking for the public to give their feedback on what it should look like.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.