Hilltops Council Community Workshops

Hilltops Council are asking locals to take an in depth look at the Council's Community Strategic Plan and are asking for the public to give their feedback on what it should look like.
The Council released the Draft plan as well at its draft priorities and programs as a way to set targets over short and long periods of time.
"Council is currently reviewing the Hilltops Community Strategic Plan and need your input to ensure it reflects the aspirations, desires and needs of our communities," a Hilltops Council spokesperson said.
"Council has released a Draft Hilltops Community Strategic Plan and Council's draft priorities and programs to set Council's goals for the short and medium term.
"This includes Council's Delivery Program, Resource Strategy and Operational Plan."
The Council is looking for input from local residents on the draft plan that will be on exhibition until June 24.
Council is asking residents to voice their responses and ideas either in person at any of the many workshops that will be held or online.
"Council now seeks your views on the Draft Community Strategic Plan 2022 -2032 and Council's draft priorities and programs which are on public exhibition until 24 June 2022," the spokesperson said.
"Feedback is welcomed online.
"However, we recognise that many community members may prefer to voice their aspirations for our community in an open forum.
"To assist, Council will be holding community workshops throughout the Hilltops region."
Council said it wants to hear all manner and range of feedback on the plans.
"Council is keen to hear the diverse views of our community and how we can best serve all our villages and townships," the spokesperson said.
"So please join us."
The community workshops will discuss:
Workshops will be held at:
