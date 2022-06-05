Young is set to receive a new face at the Young Hospital with the arrival of recent nursing graduate Kusum Pun.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District made the announcement on Monday morning.
Kusum is very excited and looking forward to meeting her new colleagues and the local community.
"Thank you so much for this beautiful opportunity, I am very excited," Kusum said.
"My husband and I have never lived in a smaller town before - so we are really happy to see how different it is and for a quieter lifestyle and getting to really know the people in the town."
Even though it will be a lot slower of a lifestyle than what Kusum and her husband are used to she is sure they will easily fall in love with the area.
"I know it will be really different, but I expect I am going to love it," Kusum said.
Despite a change of scenery Kusum is bringing with her a passion that she shares with many in her own family.
"Many of my family and cousins are nurses, and I would sit at the dining table and listen to their stories," she said.
"That is what inspired me to become a nurse."
Kusum is very eager to get started in Young.
"I can't wait to really be making a difference in my chosen career," she said.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District and the local staff have all welcomed Kusum into her new career in Young.
"Kusum, we welcome you to Young and hope you settle in quickly," a MLHD spokesperson said.
"We know you are going to love it here!
"Welcome to the MLHD family."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
