Lions Club hold a huge quilt show for 2022 | Photos

What can be said about our community that always puts their best foot forward when our Club is putting on an event and the profits will be going to assist those in need.
From volunteers, friends and members who assisted in the installation of the Quilt Show, to our sponsors, the stall holders always ready to assist and the quilters and volunteers who came to look after the quilts during the weekend, the generosity of these people knew no bounds.
Over 300 people visited the show over the weekend of 28 & 29 May 2022, gazing with awe and wonder at the display of beautiful quilts on show.
They came from far and wide to visit from Bundanoon, Griffith, Cootamundra, Temora, Bathurst, Canberra, and Orange.
Our District Governor Lion Ron Parry and his wife Lion Barbara worked with the team over the weekend, while throughout the show other Lions Past and a Future District Governor also visited.
Our Member for Cootamundra, the Hon Steph Cooke MP attended on Saturday afternoon as did Mayor Margaret Roles and Deputy Mayor Alison Foreman.
Thank you to our sponsors: Ian Stewart, Dunk Insurance, SWSCU, Young Eyes, Robynettes, Tester Porter, Young Society of Artists, Annie B's, and an anonymous donor, with advertising from Quilters Companion Magazine, material from Kennard & Kennard (Young) and P K Fabrics (Sydney) with supplies from Trevor the Scissorman (Canberra). The committee were overwhelmed with the generosity of these sponsors.
There were 4 sections to enter and the prize winners appear below:
Section 1 - Large Quilt - 1st - Fallen Soldiers made by Jill Dunn
2nd - Animals Under the Australian Sun made by Sharon Dron
3rd - Libby Richardson Mystery Quilt made by Janelle Green
Section 2 - Small Quilt - 1st - And the Magpie Notes were heard made by Carol Glasgow
2nd - Flowering Gum made by Anne West
3rd - Fantasia made by Ann Sheehan
Section 3 - Challenge - 1st - Rebellious One made by Gerda Lawrence
2nd - Dance of the Crazy Logs made by Carol Glasgow
3rd - Bloem made by Anne West
Section 4 - Other Items 1st - Patchwork Coat and Bag made by Annabelle Sullivan
2nd - Hopscotch made by Sharon Dron
3rd - Australian Wall Hanging made by Mary Mills
Our raffle for the Quilt Show was also drawn on Sunday 29th May 2022 and was well supported throughout the show. The winners were:
1st Prize - Ticket Number - 15766 - Paul Davies, 2nd Prize - Ticket number 17474 - Cathy Day,
3rd Prize - Ticket Number - 16820 - Cathy Livingstone.
Thank you once again to our Sponsors, stallholders, quilters, and the volunteers who made our job a little bit easier.
