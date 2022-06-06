Young CWA Cottage Craft Shop turns 50 years old

The CWA Cottage Craft Shop in Young celebrated its 50th Birthday on May 25 having opened on May 25 1972.
The shop, though not always at the current address in Boorowa Street, has served the Young and surrounding communities with creativity, cooking and crafts now for five decades.
Initially women from Quandialla, Bribbaree and Young CWA branches worked in the shop for three or more days a week ensuring the shop was open for trading every day.
Later the current roster system was devised with contributors and volunteers working at least one day each month.
About 1978, Greenthorpe branch was invited to join the shop.
In the past, these four branches would elect their branch president and four members as Cottage Craft delegates on behalf of their branches and then elect a Shop Committee of Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer.
When the Cottage Craft shop opened, it was a requirement that all contributors were financial members of the Country Women's Association of NSW, but this was later changed to ensure wider involvement of local contributors. The branches provided valuable assistance to their communities from moneys raised and dividends paid, including the building of units for accommodation, meeting rooms, and although Bribaree and Greenthorpe CWA have closed their branches, their contributions continue through educational scholarships.
Other local branches including Boorowa and Milvale have also assisted over the years.
Who could imagine that this opportunity for locals to showcase their skills, earn some 'pin money' and provide funds to assist this service to the community and would continue for 50 years.
The Cottage Craft Shop sells all types of handicrafts including clothing, household and decorative items, homemade novelties and jewellery, souvenirs, giftpacks, jams, pickles, cakes, slices and biscuits with special orders available on request.
Indoor and outdoor plants and home grown produce and CWA items add to the variety.
The CWA Cottage Craft Young is open 9.30am - 4.00pm weekdays and 9.00am - 12.00pm Saturday.
Extended hours are arranged for special events such as Festival weekends.
The Shop hosted a Pop Up Tasting table on Frday May 27 where shop members celebrated by serving the classic and ever popular CWA delicacy of scones and jam.
In addition, a special 50th birthday lunch was held on Sunday May 29 at the Golf Club.
Past members and friends attended and shared memories of years gone by.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the CWA Country Craft Shop is asked to please call the President Joanne or Secretary Sandra for more information or to discuss.
