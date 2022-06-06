The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Young CWA Cottage Craft Shop turns 50 years old

By Carol Xuereb
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The CWA Cottage Craft Shop in Young celebrated its 50th Birthday on May 25 having opened on May 25 1972.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.