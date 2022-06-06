Young takes control of Challenge Cup after big win

Temora's unbeaten start to the season came to a sudden halt as Young took over ownership of the Challenge Cup.
A serious injury to Hayden Lomax only added to a poor day for the club.
Lomax left Alfred Oval in an ambulance after breaking his wrist in the 36-6 loss on Sunday.
Dragons captain-coach Josh McCrone thought the team learnt some valuable lessons, especially about how to take on some of the bigger sides in the competition..
"They are a big, strong team and once they get a roll on they are hard to stop," McCrone said.
"They got a roll on but there is lots we will take out of that as it's the first time we've played someone of that calibre this year. It is good to see where we are at."
However Young counterpart Nick Cornish could not have been happier with his team's performance.
Temora had a couple of early opportunities which they couldn't capitalise but when Cornish crossed to open the scoring after 19 minutes they were able to dictate terms.
Young scored twice more to take a 18-0 lead into the break and unlike some of their most recent outings didn't let the foot off the pedal.
"That was probably our first 80-minute performance," Cornish said.
"They had a couple of good opportunities in the first half, and were probably unfortunate not to score off the dropped chip and chase, but we scrambled well to put a bit of pressure on.
"I was really happy, especially to keep them to six, it was one of our defensive goals and we showed what we can do when we play 80."
Instead Young scored the next two tries of the clash to lead by 26 points before Temora were able to capitalise on a Cherrypickers mistake as Gavin Kite slipped over.
However it was only a blip on a strong performance as tries to both Mitch and Nick Cornish scored their second tries to head into a long period off with plenty of momentum.
"They are a very good side at completing, playing structured football and you don't really get much of an opportunity," he said.
"You have to wait for your turn as they won't give you any ball, Josh kicks very well, they very rarely drop the ball or give away penalties so you really have to keep in the grind with them.
"When we did and got down their end we managed to score some points.
"I'm really happy with it."
Nick Cornish was also thrilled with how his older brother was able to dictate terms for the Cherrypickers in the battle of the former NRL halfbacks.
He thought it was one of the keys for being able to take another win this season.
"I thought Mitchell was outstanding," Cornish said.
"Everyone was really good but I thought he showed what he's capable of.
"With his kicking game he directed us around, he scored twice and his running game was unreal."
Young don't play again until a clash with Kangaroos on July 2 while Temora face Southcity after the general bye for the June long weekend.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
