Funding boost for the NSW Ambulance Service will help locally

The NSW Ambulance Service will be receiving a boost with the announcement on Monday morning that the State Government will be giving them a $1.76 billion boost.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement at a press conference in Sydney on Monday morning saying the boost will deliver 2,128 new recruits and 30 more ambulance stations.
According to Mr Perrottet the announced funding is part of the 2022-23 Budget.
Locally Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the record investment will ensure the community has access to a quality Ambulance service for years to come.
"With ambulance services across the country experiencing unprecedented demand, the NSW Government is ensuring our communities and our paramedics are well placed for the challenges ahead," Ms Cooke said.
Ms Cooke reiterated that the additional staff and stations will help to ease the added pressure that has been placed on the Ambulance Service, especially with the added demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In addition to 30 new ambulance stations, this record funding will deliver extra paramedics, ambulance support staff, nurses and doctors, increasing capacity from call centres to call outs," Ms Cooke said.
"NSW Ambulance will have the largest paramedic workforce in the country."
Ms Cooke who was excited by the announcement believes that it can only be seen as 'great news' locally.
"This is great news for our community," she said.
"We rely on our local paramedics and now they'll have additional support to continue the invaluable work they do for us."
According to Mr Perrotet the $1.76 billion will be provided over four years will allow NSW 1,857 extra paramedics, 210 ambulance support staff, 52 nurses and eight doctors.
Mr Perrotet said in this Budget, the NSW Government will deliver 30 new stations including Warilla, Kincumber, Lisarow, Gateshead, Swansea, Cherrybrook, Raby and Narellan over the coming year, with 22 more stations to come over the following three years.
