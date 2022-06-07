THE Public Service Association (PSA) has rejected Premier Dominic Perrottet's "insulting" wage cap offered on Monday and will go ahead with industrial action on Wednesday which will see workers walk-off jobs.
The PSA warned Mr Perrottet that they would strike on Wednesday unless the government offered public service workers a 5.6 per cent wage increase, not including superannuation.
On Monday it was announced the 2022-23 budget would see the 2.5 per cent pay cap for public service workers lifted to 3 per cent.
A 3 per cent wage increase was also offered to public health workers- with a one-off $3000 bonus for NSW Health employees.
PSA General Secretary Stewart Little said the offer is "pure politics" and comes as an "insult" to the sector's workers.
"Moving half a per cent and playing silly games with one-off bonuses for certain workers. It's a shameless attempt at dividing workers against each other," Mr Little said.
"Inflation is running at over five per cent. If frontline workers take three per cent - the best they could hope for under Mr Perrottet's offer - they would still be going backwards by thousands of dollars a year. If the Premier is going to insist that workers deserve a pay cut he's going to meet fierce resistance.
"We need the Premier to go back to the drawing board and come back with a fair offer for the women and men who have been busting a gut throughout the pandemic to keep this state operational. No sneaky one-off bonuses for certain workers, just a fair pay rise that will keep pace with the cost of living."
Riverina-based PSA regional organiser Thomas Hooper said the offer is "well below what the inflation rate is", and well below what the PSA had been asking for.
NSW treasurer Matt Kean said the increase in wages was fair and sustainable in the current economic climate.
"NSW is currently enjoying the lowest unemployment on record and it is important to maintain competitive wages to attract and retain the best talent. In the context of a strong and growing economy, this two-year increase to wages is an affordable and sensible policy."
The PSA covers workers including prison officers, child protection workers, SES and RFS workers and teacher's aids- all of which will partake in a 24-hour statewide strike on Wednesday.
Participating workers will rally in Wagga on Wednesday from 10 am outside of Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr's office.
Dr McGirr said he is "certainly" supportive of the campaign, however, will not be in town on the day of the proposed industrial action.
Mr Hooper said while there may be some delays across departments during the strike, "given the nature of the importance of their work" the union will ensure schools and prisons continue operating.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
