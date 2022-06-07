Juniors play round six | Photos

TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - WOW! What an impressive game by both teams tonight. We took on the Roosters who have plenty of speedy runners in their team allowing them to get the ball to the outside players and run around the defensive line. Tonight, our under-strengthed Tigers showed us all how good they can defend by holding their line, spreading out and moving up on the refs calls. Our attack was just as good and some set plays, we had practised during our warmup paid off with some new try scorers and plenty of end to end, side to side footy being played. Our Try Scorers for the night were Marshall McCleery, Ryan Jewitt, Jai Jazprissa and Ethan Whitehouse. Ethan was also our player of the match. He scored his first match of the season running almost the full length of the field. One of the best games of the season so far (by both teams) with the roosters taking away the win by 1 try the difference just before the full-time bell. Extremely proud of our team tonight and the effort and encouragement being shown amongst the players in our team. We are all having a lot of fun.

