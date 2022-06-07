Juniors play round six | Photos

UNDER 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) - For their first game of tackle after 6wks of the tackle ready program, the Panthers defended really strongly. Reagar Bloor crossing the line for a massive 6 tries, running strongly all night. Lewis Palmer, Mouhammad Roumieh, Angus Berry and K.Ginn also crossing the line each scoring a try.
EELS (Megan Holt) - It was an evenly matched game between the Eels and the Broncos. It was the first week of full contact tackling for the under sevens this season and the Eels showed some great defence and teamwork. Charlie Shipp was awesome in defence covering the field with some great tackles. Lettie Holmes and Dustin Bruce worked well together in taking on the opposition and helping out their teammates in tackles. Both also scored a great runaway try each. Tries to Tyree Christian 2, Alex Holt 2, Charlie Shipp 1, Lettie Holmes 1, Dustin Bruce 1. Player of the match was awarded to Lettie Holmes for taking on new challenges on the field.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan) - The boys had a fantastic first half, tiring in the second with no subs. Isaac Hunt had another great game, scoring 3 tries, and Charlie Dean scoring 1. Ashton Callaghan made solid tackles all night and took home man of the match. A huge thank you to Ash for running with the boys tonight.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable) - Last friday night the Broncos played their 1st game of tackle footy after completing the NRL tackle ready program. The Broncos made outstanding tackles and worked outstanding as a team. Tries were scored by Spencer Hardman, Finn Aiken, and Joey Morris 3. Nelle Madden was awarded player of the match for her great defence and outstanding runs with the footy.
UNDER 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright) - A great game played by both teams in trying conditions with a deserving result of one try all. Great improvement by Raiders player Angus Cartwright who showed great enthusiasm in his defence which also rubbed off on the rest of the team. A great try saving effort from Angus to deny the Sea Eagles a second try lead to him receiving man of the match game was played in great spirit.
STORM (Codie Freeman) - Even though it was cold and miserable the boys still played well and had fun and Noah Hosken got the achievement award.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault) - No match report submitted by coach.
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford) - No match report submitted by coach.
UNDER 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods) - The Dragons came out firing tonight with awesome attacking skills and a full team, showing dedication and continued improvement. Try scorers were William Woods with a hat-trick and Gus Thornhill, Eli Terry and Bentley Quinn all crossing the line for one try each.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown) - The Roosters took on the Tigers and it was a try for try game with great defence from both sides. Try scorers for the night were Hunter Brown and Jacko Hunt with two each and Zander Ashton for one. Hunter Brown scored the winning try with one minute to go securing the win for the Roosters and taking out man of the match. Great to see some of the younger members confidence improving every week with more ball time and team encouragement. Well done Roosters!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - WOW! What an impressive game by both teams tonight. We took on the Roosters who have plenty of speedy runners in their team allowing them to get the ball to the outside players and run around the defensive line. Tonight, our under-strengthed Tigers showed us all how good they can defend by holding their line, spreading out and moving up on the refs calls. Our attack was just as good and some set plays, we had practised during our warmup paid off with some new try scorers and plenty of end to end, side to side footy being played. Our Try Scorers for the night were Marshall McCleery, Ryan Jewitt, Jai Jazprissa and Ethan Whitehouse. Ethan was also our player of the match. He scored his first match of the season running almost the full length of the field. One of the best games of the season so far (by both teams) with the roosters taking away the win by 1 try the difference just before the full-time bell. Extremely proud of our team tonight and the effort and encouragement being shown amongst the players in our team. We are all having a lot of fun.
BULLDOGS (Roy Jewitt) - The bulldogs played the dragons on Friday night where they played well and had fun. In the first half first receiver was Kody Morris with Leo Holt in dummy half. Tries for the first half were scored by Braith Anderson, Leo Holt and Kody Morris. In the second half first receiver was Jesse Gault with Oliver Orr as dummy half. Tries scored by Oliver Orr x 2 and Braith Anderson in the second half. The boys had a draw 6 tries each team. Man of the Match went to Oliver Orr. Well done boys!! Roy will look forward to seeing you all at training this week!
Under 10s - Teams combined and played one game due to minimal numbers. Try scorers were Jayda Holt x2, Olivia Hardy, Kaily Meers, Ayla Terry and Zoe Caldwell.
Under 12s - Tigers 8 v Panthers 24 - Tries scored by Malayah Annesbury x2, Zoe Caldwell x2, Bria Owen x2, Sophia Turner x1, Rilee Coddington x1.
Rabbitohs 16 v Bulldogs 12 - Tries scored by Georgia Wheeler x3, Sierra Henderson x3, Klara Booth x1.
Under 14s - Tigers 4 v Panthers 3 - Tries scored by Evie Stinson x3, Cameron Woods x2, Malayah Annesbury x1, Caitlyn Norman x1.
Rabbitohs 16 v Bulldogs 16 - Tries scored by Brydie Davis x3, Sierra Henderson x2, Lucy Eastwood x2, Tahlia McKay x1.
UNDER 6s - Geoff Palmer (Coach): The Under 6s played two games against Cootamundra on the weekend and considering it was the first weekend of tackle footy the boys all tackled extremely well, showing what they have learnt during the NRL tackle ready program. In the first game the Pickers won 40 - 16 with Lewis Palmer and Jett Pritchard crossing the line for 3 each, Isaac Hunt with 2 and Levi Walsh and Spencer Hardman each crossing the line for 1. In the second game the boys won 52 - 12 with Lewis Palmer and Isaac Hunt each crossing the line for 4 each, Spencer Hardman with 3 and Jett Pritchard with 2. Rex Eades and Spencer Hardman were player of the matches. Rex for playing a great first game, making great tackles and runs and Spencer for his great involvement in the game with great runs and being a great team player.
UNDER 7s - Ben Callaghan (Coach): The boys showed great sportsmanship with Ashton Callaghan, Tyree Christian, Joe Price and Zeke all spending some time on the Cootamundra teams. Joey Morris scored a huge 6 tries, Rhaegar Bloor scored 5, Tyree Christian 3 and Finn Aiken 1. It's great to see the training paying off, and all of the boys' makings great tackles all game. A huge thank you to Will for running with the boys today.
UNDER 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach): Unfortunately, no match report was taken for this week's game. Cruz Mills was awarded player of the match.
UNDER 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach): The U9s Cherrypickers had a dominant performance against the Cootamundra Bulldogs 48 - 14 win. The Cherrypickers have been improving each week and are playing really confident footy at the moment and playing to their strengths. The side is really working hard together in defence and supporting each other with the ball. Tries were scored by Nixon Gault, Jamaine Christian, Henry Aiken 2, Johnny Spring, Memphis Perkins 2, Clayton Morris and Keaton Bedford. Goals were converted by Xander Smith, Jacob Hambliton, Edward Shipp, Gus Spring, Jamaine Christian, and Oliver Harden. Coach Dale is really pleased with how well they are working as a team and the improvement still to come this season.
UNDER 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach): Unfortunately, no match report was taken for this week's game. Marcus Sutherland was awarded player of the match.
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach): The boys are improving every week, working as a team to implement skills and drills learnt throughout each week. They are developing their line speed and becoming more vocal with each week, communicating to one another, and setting out plays to get the ball over the line. They came away with the win over Cootamundra 50 - 22 with some amazing runs and hard tackles. Try scorers were Braith Anderson with 4, Jack Hunt and Hunter Brown with 2 each and Marshall McCleary with 1. Conversions were made by Jack Hunt, Jimmy Smith, Leo Holt, Zander Ashton, Braith Anderson, William Woods and Ryan Jewitt.
UNDER 12s - Roy Jewitt (Coach): The boys played at home this week against Cootamundra. They all played well and all as a team putting all their training sessions into practice today on the field. In the first half first receiver was Rhylee Dixon with Hudson Bedford as dummy half. Tries scored for first half Aidan Mesa conversion unsuccessful by Cayden Cross. Try scored by Amer Roumieh and converted by Rhylee Dixon Try scored by Cayden Cross and converted by James Kelly. Try scored by Rhylee Dixon unsuccessful conversion by Lincoln Sutherland. Lincoln Sutherland scored a try with Jack Willis converting the try. Amer Roumieh scoring his 2nd try in the first half with Stewart James successfully kicking the goal. In the second half, first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland with Will Butcher as dummy half. Tries scored in 2nd half by Hudson Bedford converted by Jack Willis. Amer Roumieh scored two more tries with kicking for goal successfully and 2nd try kicked by Will Gibson. Cayden cross scored a try with Cole Bloor successfully kicking the goal. Final Score was 56-4 with the boys taking a win this week. Man of the match was Amer Roumieh on an awesome game.
UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach): Saturday's round 6 encounter was a very tough affair for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a fierce battle against the always hard table topping Cootamundra Bulldogs. The start of the game was all Bulldogs as they ran to a quick 12-0 lead. After getting some possession and completing some sets the Cherrypickers dragged ourselves back to 12-4 after a strong barge over try from Cooper Saines. The game then became quite an arm wrestle before some nice individual play saw Dane Mott chase down his own kick looking like he'd scored but unfortunately it was disallowed and from the ensuing 7 tackle set Cootamundra went the length of the field to score taking it to 16-4. Unfortunately, from there it was all Bulldogs who ran away with a huge win. After that big swing as a team, we didn't display the resilience and confidence needed and it's back to the drawing board to get back on track before our next game. The Cherrypickers will be working hard and look forward to the opportunity to get back on track.
UNDER 15s - Peter Butcher and Beau Elsley (Coach): The under 15s had a very impressive 38-0 win over the Cootamundra Bulldogs. The match was even for the first 10 minutes however Young were first to get on the board and from there were able to control the game through a great kicking game from Nick Canellis and some strong defence. Tries were scored by Caleb Schiller x2, Edward Maloney x2, Hardy Glover, Marcus Ashton and Lucas Maloney all crossing the line for 1 try each. Goal conversions were Jesse Jewitt 4/6 and Jasper Reynolds 1/1. Man of the match went to Nick Canellis.
UNDER 8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach): The girls had a hard game against Cootamundra, playing well and getting heaps of tags. Try scorers were Ayla, Sophie, Skye, Mackenzie and Hiba.
UNDER 10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach): The girls all put in a solid effort against a tough Cootamundra side. With a full side and subs on the bench, we are able to give each of the girls a good run on the field. Throughout the game it was try to try and in the end came down to a draw.
UNDER 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach): The Under 12s league tag girls had another great win against Cootamundra on the weekend! The girls started off slow in the first half but got themselves into the action with 4 great tries! Our defence has imposed so much over the weeks, managing to keep the opposing score to the minimal. Young 18 - Cootamundra 6. Try scorers were Rilee Coddington x2 and Malaya Anesbury x2 with 1 conversion. Player of the match was awarded to Molly Brien.
UNDER 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach): The Under 14s tag, put in a much-improved performance on the weekend against a very good Cootamundra side. The girls stayed competitive all the way through with just a couple of lapses in defence costing us the result with final score being Young Cherrypickers 8 v Cootamundra Bulldogs 26. Special mention to Chloe Laybutt, Ella Bedford, Charlie Flannery and Katelyn Norman on some really good personal performances.
UNDER 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach): Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 8 v Cootamundra Bulldogs 26. Recorded try scorers were Hayley Cafe and 1x details not recorded. Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 18th June for another home round at Keith Cullen Oval.
