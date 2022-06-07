Nurses Association 'deflated' by lack of ratio confirmation

On Monday the NSW Government announced a $4.5 billion investment over four years boost to the NSW Health system, however, nurses aren't happy.
The NSW Government has said a record 10,148 full-time equivalent staff will be recruited to hospitals and health services across the State over four years, in the nation's largest-ever health workforce boost, but the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association has said that burnt out nurses and midwives are 'deflated' with staffing ratios not being looked at.
"Thousands of public sector nurses and midwives have been left wondering when the NSW government will genuinely address the serious workloads and staffing crisis impacting the state's health system," the NSWNMA said in a statement on Monday.
"Off the back of two statewide strikes this year, members of the NSWNMA called for urgent investment into the health workforce and an introduction of shift by shift ratios to deliver safe patient care."
On Monday member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the funding announced is intended to relieve pressure on existing staff and ensure there are appropriate levels of health staffing for its health infrastructure projects.
"We acknowledge the tireless efforts of our local health heroes throughout the pandemic and are proud to make this record investment to give them the support they need," Ms Cooke said.
"This $4.5 billion investment will boost the ranks of our health workforce, helping to give relief and support to our hardworking existing staff, provide the staffing profile for increased elective surgeries and ensure we continue to deliver quality health care closer to home."
NSWNMA Acting General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said the pre-budget workforce announcement was a welcome start, but lacked details on how many nurses and midwives would actually be recruited, when it would be rolled out, or where they would go once recruited.
"At a time when our health system is under unprecedented demand, any injection of new nurses and midwives into the system is welcome, but we've got very little specifics and there's no mention of nurse-to-patient ratios, which is what our members are desperately seeking," said Ms Candish.
"We need shift by shift ratios in NSW to deliver safe staffing and improve the working conditions of those who have endured so much while keeping our communities safe.
"It took two statewide strikes for this government to acknowledge they needed to act, but today's announcement has raised more questions and left thousands of health professionals in the dark.
"Given growing cost of living pressures, the government's one-off $3,000 'thank you' payment will be welcomed by our members, but it won't help with their cost of living in two months or another two years' time.
"There's also no clarity if casual nursing staff or those on temporary contracts will receive this payment, many of whom worked beyond fulltime hours in this pandemic to help their workplaces and communities. It would be deplorable if these hardworking nurses and midwives were arbitrarily excluded."
According to Ms Cooke the NSW Government will recruit more than 7,674 workers in the first of the four years, including nurses and midwives, doctors, paramedics, pathologists and scientific staff, pharmacists and allied health professionals, as well as support and ancillary staff who ensure the continued operations of NSW hospitals and the wider public health system.
"This funding ensures new and upgraded hospitals such as the Murrumburrah-Harden Health Service will have the workforce to provide services to our community today and well into the future."
The NSW Government has also said that the huge funding boost to NSW Ambulance is included in the $4.5 billion.
"A strong feature of this health workforce boost is the record investment into NSW Ambulance, with $1.76 billion announced to recruit 2,128 new staff and open 30 more stations across NSW," Ms Cooke said.
NSWNMA Acting Assistant General Secretary, Michael Whaites, said confirmation the government's draconian wages policy would rise from 2.5 to 3 per cent this year was a slap in the face for public sector workers.
"No one can argue that nurses and midwives are not deserving of fair and equitable remuneration for the working conditions they are continuing to persevere through," said Mr Whaites.
"The government's new 3 per cent wages cap is a slap in face and doesn't even come close to the current inflation rate, which will leave nurses and midwives' real wages going backwards.
"We sought a modest pay rise of 4.75 per cent, given the wage freeze our members suffered in 2020. They will be insulted by the 3 per cent offer and hints of a further 0.5 per cent next year if they promise to work even harder.
"NSW needs a government willing to be transparent and accountable. Today's announcements achieve neither of these things and further highlight how out of touch they are with issues facing our state's health workforce."
The NSWNMA will meet with the Ministry of Health this week.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
