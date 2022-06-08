The end of an era that started in Young

He has been the voice of rugby league for the past four decades and now Ray Warren is hanging up his headphones, however, the one time local has not forgotten where it all started.
Born in Junee the 78-year-old announced he is retiring from commentating and broadcasting after what has been an absolutely amazing career.
"After talking with my family and calling rugby league and other sports for 55 years, I have decided my time in the commentary box is over," Ray said in a statement.
"I will miss calling immensely but I think it's time to move on with my 80th birthday only 12 months away."
Starting out when he left school Ray originally followed in his brother's footsteps when he joined the NSW Police Force, starting at the academy back in 1960, serving for four years before he transferred to ACT Police in 1964 where he served three years.
Then one fateful day he received a phone call from Young radio station 2LF that would change his life forever.
Ray received a call to work at the station after he'd reached out when he was a teenager. According to sources Ray had approached a number of local stations prior to becoming a police officer. The next thing Ray knew he was moving to Young and kick started his career in broadcasting.
"I really want to thank everybody so much," Ray said.
"All my workmates at Channel 9, Channel 10, Radio 2GB and where I got my start at Radio 2LF in Young, who each gave a youngster from Junee a chance to turn his dreams, into reality."
Ray started his 2LF career working in sales, calling the harness racing and of course the weekend rugby league games.
From there things took off for Ray who eventually made the switch to television in 1974 when he commentated the mid-week rugby league competition for Channel 10.
In 1980 he called his first of three Melbourne Cups and in 1983 he became Network Ten's chief Rugby League caller. In '84 Ray was also picked to call the Los Angeles Olympic Games as head commentator.
Though he has called plenty of other sports it is Rugby League and in particular the NRL that Ray is most commonly known for, and his passion for the game came through every time he sat in the commentary box even back in the days of calling the local rugby league.
"To the game, the NRL and the players, for giving me the privilege of calling such a great product.
"And finally the viewers, for allowing me to share a little time in your living rooms since the early 1970s."
Ray hasn't called a NRL game since the grand final last year, however, he was expected to be calling the State of Origin which started on Wednesday night, prior to his announcement that he would be stepping down from the commentary team.
Over the years he has been known to commentate on some of the biggest NRL games and has even been parodied by Billy Birmingham, also known as The Twelfth Man as well as Roy and HG over the years, most recently in their ABC podcast Bludging on the Blindside.
In 2019 he was even inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame and in August 2011 a statue of the famous local was put up in Junee to celebrate his many achievements.
"Hopefully my story will carry some inspiration into the lives of other young kids from the country," Ray said.
