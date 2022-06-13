Men's golf

Saturday was a 4BBB V Par sponsored by Wholesale Mineral Makeup and James and Christabel French.
The winners were Col Blizzard and Stuart Norton with +9 from Andrew and Col Miller with +7.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Joel Shields.
Advertisement
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Stuart Norton with 454 cm and the 17th was not won.
The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Mat McKnight in A.Grade on the 3rd with 122 cm, B.Grade on the 9th was not struck and in C.Grade the 15th was won by Beau Elsley with 640cm.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots to two balls next week.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Bobby Stone and John Beahan.
Balls went down to -2 on a countback on the individual score and there were 37 players.
Next Saturday 18th June is a 2 Up 4 Ball. 9 holes best ball/ 9 holes aggregate sponsored by Steve Dewar and Grant Noakes.
Saturday 25th June is the Mark Flanders and Eye Q single stableford powerplay.
The following Saturday 2nd July is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning July Monthly Medals.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Mark Flynn with 39 points and he won 6 balls.
Second was Peter Sykes with 37 points on a countback from Peter Broekman.
Balls went down to 28 points on a countback and there were 34 players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Peter Sykes with 20 points on a countback from Bobby Stone.
There were 4 players and balls went down to 20 points.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Peter Sykes with 56 nett. Second was Julie Lillingston with 59 nett from Casey Ashton with 60 nett. There were 10 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Jack Nicholls with 43 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 4th and it was not struck. The jackpot next week will be $60. There were 19 players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.