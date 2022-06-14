Writers group gets ready to celebrate 40-years in Young

The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers is celebrating four decades in Young with the release of an anthology that is 40 years in the making.
The group will be releasing Nuggets of Gold which includes the stories and poetry from winners of the annual writing competition since the inception of the group.
Advertisement
"Nuggets of Gold is an anthology of prizewinning entries of short stories and poetry over the forty years of writing competitions held from 1982 by the Lambing Flat Young Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers," Branch president Jennifer Haynes said.
"This book also includes a history of the branch, illustrated with photographs and material from branch archives."
The launch will take place on Saturday June 25 in Young.
"It will be launched on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at an event to be held at the Uniting Church Hall, 82 Lynch Street, Young from 2pm to 4pm," Jennifer said.
To celebrate the book launch the group will be gathering with alumni and founding members to cut a cake and everyone is invited to attend and join in the joyous occasion.
"Founding member of the group, Kathryn Coughran will return to Young to launch the book and cut the official cake in celebration of the occasion and the group's 40th anniversary," Jennifer said.
"An invitation is issued to all members of the community and former members to come together and celebrate this occasion with the group.
"A light afternoon tea will be provided. Copies of the book will be available on the day."
The group is calling out for its past members to get in contact about the celebration.
"A call out is given to past members to contact Maree Myhill on 0427-017-884 or Joan Dwyer 0408-739-733 as not all addresses and contact details are known," Jennifer said.
Anyone who may be interested in joining the Writers Group is welcome to attend one of their meetings on the second Monday of every month (excluding December and January) at the Young Services Club.
"Anyone with an interest in writing is welcome to our meetings," Jennifer said.
For further information please get in contact with Jennifer on 0457-903-240.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.