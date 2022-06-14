The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Writers group gets ready to celebrate 40-years in Young

Updated June 14 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian Writers is celebrating four decades in Young with the release of an anthology that is 40 years in the making.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.