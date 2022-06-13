Having a ball of a time over the long weekend

"A huge congratulations to the Opens team who have once again proven hard work and true grit have bought not only themselves, their supporters and their association and the town of Young this amazing result of being Runners Up in the NSW Hart Senior State Titles Division 2," the Association said. "A heartfelt thank you to the coaching staff with coach - Kelly Slater with her time in preparing these ladies to produce this outstanding result, Lisa Reynoldson - Manager and Michelle Payne - Carer.

