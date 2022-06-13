Having a ball of a time over the long weekend

Young and District Netball Association's Opens side has come home as state runner-up after travelling to Camden over the weekend to take on the Hart Senior Titles.
The local club sent two sides to compete with the Opens Division 2 and the Under 15s side both being hosted by Camden and District Netball Association.
Heading into the weekend the Opens side was aiming for a top five spot with their eyes on the number one position, however the team left nothing on the court over the whole weekend and came home with the amazing result of runner-up.
"What a feat this is for this amazing group of ladies," the YDNA said.
"The talent and sheer determination this team has shown over the weekend is nothing short of brilliant."
The Opens results for the weekend were:
Saturday: Rnd 2 Charlestown vs Young 18 - 15, Rnd 4 Young vs Coffs Harbour 13 - 11, Rnd 6 Coonabarabran vs Young 4 - 30, Rnd 8 Young vs Dubbo 12 - 10, Rnd 10 Young vs Glen Innes 18 - 6, Rnd 12 Young vs Goulburn District 15 - 10, Rnd 14 Great Lakes vs Young 12 - 20. Sunday: Rnd 16 Young vs Inner West 15 - 11, Rnd 18 Inverell vs Young 5 - 16, Rnd 20 Young vs Kurri Kurri 21 - 10, Rnd 22 Lakeside vs Young 11 - 11, Rnd 24 Young vs Lismore & District 15 - 11, Rnd 26 Young vs Macleay 17 - 3. Monday: Round 27 Young vs Mudgee 22 - 12, Rnd 29 Nambucca Valley vs Young 14 - 19, Rnd 31 Young vs Parkes & District 20 - 6, Rnd 33 Port Stephens vs Young 7 - 35, Rnd 35 Young vs Quirindi 17 - 12, Rnd 37 Shoalhaven vs Young 12 - 22.
The side played 19 games over the three days of competition and secured 17 wins and narrowly had a loss and a draw.
"A huge congratulations to the Opens team who have once again proven hard work and true grit have bought not only themselves, their supporters and their association and the town of Young this amazing result of being Runners Up in the NSW Hart Senior State Titles Division 2," the Association said. "A heartfelt thank you to the coaching staff with coach - Kelly Slater with her time in preparing these ladies to produce this outstanding result, Lisa Reynoldson - Manager and Michelle Payne - Carer.
"Lastly thank you to our umpires Karen Hargraves and Donna Dal Molin. Hope you ladies enjoy your celebrations."
For most of the Under 15s it was their first championships.
"The team should be very proud of themselves for there achievements over the weekend," the Association said. "The Under 15s came away with three well deserved wins and 15 losses. Some of these losses where well fought out and a credit to the girls."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
