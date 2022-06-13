The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Having a ball of a time over the long weekend

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
June 13 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young and District Netball Association's Opens side has come home as state runner-up after travelling to Camden over the weekend to take on the Hart Senior Titles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.