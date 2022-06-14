Drawing the shot: weather hampers play

The cold and wet weather continues to disrupt our normal bowls program and there was no play on Thursday afternoon.
Conditions were marginally better on Saturday and ten players were on the green.
In the game of pairs Mark Anderson and Joe Bargwanna defeated Les Fanning and Ian Schofield by 12 shots and in the triples game Albert Carter, Greg Woods and Geoff DeBritt had a 2 shot margin over Milan Brankovic, Harold Anderson and Tom Preston.
A number of players were involved in tournament events at other clubs over the weekend.
At Narrandera the composite team of John Hethrington, Geoff Holt, Damien Miller and Terry Hensel were runners-up in the annual fours tournament.
Jill and Denis Rosen, Margaret Gailey and Glen Benson played in the two-day Mixed Tournament at Cowra and performed well to finish in fourth place.
The entries for the Club Pairs Championship closed on Saturday and the draw was completed after play.
The first games in this event are scheduled for Saturday afternoon and all players have been advised of their game for this round.
Starting at 1.00 pm there will be eight games as shown below.
I Gailey and C Traynor v C Wright and T Preston, L Fanning and M Webb v D Miller and D Quigley, S Walsh and C Stokell v G Benson and D Rosen, A Hutchison and J Read v J Watson and P Watts, S Freudenstein and A Carter v S Douglas and T Mulligan, H Anderson and I Schofield v Darryle Miller and C Powell, G Holt and G Edgerton v T Loader and G Woods, B March and J Bargwanna v R Ruhl and M Betcher.
Arrangements for the final of the 2021 Club Fours are still to be completed with the current aim to play this game on Sunday afternoon.
There is information on the notice board concerning two rounds of the BPL Cup to be held on Sunday 10th July and Saturday 30th July.
