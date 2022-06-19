A big weekend on the Young Golf Course

Saturday was a 2 Up 4 Ball 9 holes best ball/ 9 holes aggregate sponsored by Steve Dewar and Grant Noakes.
The winners were Aaryn Murfitt and Cameron Jones with 59 points from Andrew and Col Miller with 58 points.
Advertisement
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 13th and was won by Joe Roberts.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Shaun Rolfe with 139 cm and the 17th was won by Aaryn Murfitt with 201cm.
The best juniors were Joe Roberts and Jack Nicolls.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots to three balls next week.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Terry Shipp and Trevor Major.
Balls went down to 33 points on a countback on the individual score and there were 49 players.
Next Saturday 18th June is a Saturday 25th June is the Mark Flanders and Eye Q single stableford powerplay.
The following Saturday 2nd July is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning July Monthly Medals.
Saturday 9th July is a single stableford and first round of Handiskins sponsored by Connelly's Office National.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Peter Sykes with 38 points and he won 6 balls.
Second was Col Miller with 37 points from Mark Flynn. Balls went down to 27 points on a countback and there were 38 players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Col Miller with 18 points on a countback from Peter Sykes.
There were 9 players and balls went down to 17 points on a countback.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Peter Sykes with 55 nett.
Second was John Sheather with 57 nett on a countback from Casey Ashton. There were 16 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Chris Keevil with 38 points.
The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 16th and it was not struck.
Advertisement
The jackpot next week will be $90. There were 28 players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.