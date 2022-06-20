The Young Witness

DNA collection program returns to regional areas

Updated June 20 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:22am
Family members of missing persons across NSW are again being encouraged to provide a DNA sample to police as part of a familial DNA collection program which will resume from next week.

