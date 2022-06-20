Polls declared in Riverina electorate

The Federal election polls for Riverina were declared on Monday morning in Wagga with returning Member for Riverina Michael McCormack thanking his constituents.
Mr McCormack thanked the people of the Riverina and Central West for electing him to represent them in Federal Parliament for another term.
"The sense of responsibility and commitment I felt when I was first elected to Parliament in 2010 are just as strong now as they were 12 years ago," Mr McCormack said.
At the official declaration of the poll for the Division of Riverina Mr McCormack was officially declared the winner of the May 21 Federal Election with 64.85 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.
He said he is looking forward to serving the area in his fifth consecutive term in Parliament.
"Among the many issues I spoke about in my first speech to Parliament in October 2010 were the concerns people had about the increasing costs of living, water security, the need for improved health facilities and the value and contribution of our farmers," Mr McCormack said.
"These issues are as important now as they were then and I will continue to advocate on them for and on behalf of the people of the Riverina and Central West.
"The Nationals have an unrivalled record of delivering for rural and regional Australia and we will continue to fight for the services our communities need, want, expect and deserve.
"Now, more than ever, the Riverina and Central West needs a strong voice standing up for them in Canberra and that will be one of my main priorities over the next term of Parliament."
Mr McCormack will serve in the Shadow Ministry as Opposition spokesman for International Development and the Pacific.
"There are many ties between the Riverina and the Pacific nations and I look forward to enriching the relationship for the betterment of the Pacific Islander people and our region," Mr McCormack said.
