The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

New study will help protect locals from JE virus

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 21 2022 - 1:16am, first published June 20 2022 - 3:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) have called on an area of the district to volunteer to undertake blood testing for Japanese Encephalitis with the results to direct the response to not only the rest of the area but the whole state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.