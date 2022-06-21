With a new president at the helm 2YYY is looking for volunteers to come forward and help out the community radio station.
James Wall was elected as the president of the 2YYY board and from the moment he took the top spot he had ideas on how he could expand and bring new life into the station.
"I want to drive 2YYY into the future," James said. "I thought that I would shake things up a little bit and push us towards the future."
Advertisement
James has a background of being a career defence serviceman who also did a little bit of time out of defence working for the Federal Attorney-General, specifically a lot of his work revolved around IT and logistics.
"I always wanted to move out of Sydney to the country, that was Mum's wishes, she was from Harden, so it was on the agenda for about 35 years," James said.
"It wasn't until my wife retired that we packed up and got out of dodge."
James and his wife, Jill, settled in the area very quickly, making connections and finding their place in the area.
"Young just seems to be in the Goldilocks zone really," he said.
"It's not too far from Wagga, it's not too far from Canberra, it's not too far from Orange but it's far enough away that they don't bother us."
James said that after only six weeks of being in the area he had an idea for 2YYY to run a radio programme for a special, for a band that was touring the country.
"It was the Monkees and yes, I'm a Monkees tragic," he said. "I came down to talk about it and I walked out the door and I had my own radio show."
James is encouraging anyone who has an idea for a show, anyone who wants to learn more about radio or anyone who thinks they may have skills that they can use to call in and say hello and discuss how they may be able to help.
Volunteers do not need to know how to use the equipment, they don't need to be trained in media as they will receive help from the 2YYY team.
"If you've got an idea and you don't know how to operate the console or do anything like that, and I didn't, we teach you," James said.
"You learn the skills of time management, you learn the skills of organising your own programme, what music you're going to play, what bad jokes you're going to tell, you never get a laugh back I'm sure of it, I sure don't, there's a lot of skills in community radio.
"The best thing about community radio, the absolute best thing is we give back to the town.
"It's local radio, for local people, by local people."
Even with all of his ideas for the station, there are still a few hurdles the new president and board need to overcome, the main one being the lack of volunteers the other comes down to money.
"Our biggest issue coming out of COVID is really just lack of funding," he said.
"Everybody is, all the businesses are hurting, the businesses that support 2YYY have stuck with us during good times and bad, we're lucky that some of them are involved in the farming industry, which has been going gang-busters the last couple of years so their pockets aren't totally dry yet.
Advertisement
"Young's got an aging population, there's no doubt about that, it's in a transition period I think and we really struggle to get volunteers."
If you would like to know more about volunteering give 2YYY a call on 6382 7200.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.