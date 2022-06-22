Young Junior Rugby League play round seven | Photos

Under 14s - Ben Mott (Coach): Saturday's round 7 encounter was an entertaining high scoring match for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a tough battle as you would expect against our nearby rivals the Temora Dragons. The start of the game was good to the Cherrypickers as we worked our way to an 8-0 lead after 2 unconverted tries scored out wide. After getting some possession the Dragons dragged themselves back to 8-6 after scoring a soft dummy half try under the posts. The game then became quite an arm wrestle and in the dying seconds before half time some nice individual play saw Dane Mott collect a dangerous attacking kick in his own in goal beat several defenders and run the length of the field to score a much needed try to see the Pickers maintain a half time advantage of 12-6. The second half was very similar to the first with the Cherrypickers working hard and holding the score advantage but keeping the hungry Temora Dragons in the contest by allowing a couple of soft tries and making some silly errors and keeping the pressure on ourselves. Though this week we were able to tough it out and find the plays both defensively and in attack to take a much-needed win by 30 points to 22. Try scorers were Dane Mott with 2 and Jarrell Brooks, Archie Challen, Riley Noakes and Jesse Thorp with 1 each. Dane Mott converted 3. The Under 14s look forward to another tough game at home next Saturday against the Tumut Blues.