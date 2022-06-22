Young Junior Rugby League play round seven | Photos

Under 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) - Panthers defended really well as a team with all players tackling extremely well, head by Gus and Mohammed. In attack they scored 10 tries and supported each other really well with lots of the tries coming off loads and support plays. Tries were scored by Lewis Palmer with 3, Rhaegar Bloor with 3 and Max Gardiner, Kobie Ginn and Angus Berry each with 1 try each.
EELS (Megan Holt) - On Friday night the Delta Eels had a close game with the Sharks going down by one try. A huge improvement was shown by the team with their organisation on the field and ball playing skills. A player that has continuously improved every week is Nixon McInerney which resulted in him scoring his first try for the season. Isaac Vunipola also showed improvement by involving himself in the game and helping out in tackles. Hunter Davidson showed great determination in running the ball forward this week. Tries were scored by Alex Holt with 5, and Nixon McInerney and Charlie Shipp both with 1. Man of the Match was Hunter Davidson, for his great improvement in all areas of his game.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan) - The under 7 sharks took on the Eels on Friday night. The Sharks came home with a win 8 tries to 7 with Ashton Callaghan and Isaac Hunt each scoring 3 tried and Jaxon Sheather and Charlie Dean who each scored 1 try each. Arthur Miller took home man of the match.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable) - Try scorers were Logan with a hat-trick who was supported by Finn and Joey who each scored a try each.
Under 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright) - No match report submitted by coach.
STORM (Codie Freeman) - It was a tough game by both teams with both playing really well. Seth Johnson received the achievement award for great tackling and running. Tries were scored by Memphis Perkins and Henry Aiken who each scored two and Vinnie Wark, Elliot Palmer, and Tom McKnight who each crossed the line for one.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault) - No match report submitted by coach.
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford) - Big improvement from the team, attacking well with a little bit more work needed in defence. Try scorers were Gus who crossed the line for two, Keaton, Jasper and Haze who all scored one each. Really proud of the team for trying hard and the effort that they put in each week.
Under 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods) - After a Thursday training session in the mud, the Dragons came out breathing fire. The Tigers fought hard, but the Dragons remained victorious. Tries were scored by William Woods and Eli Terry who each crossed the line for two and Charlie Gardiner, Braxton Cross, and Isaac Duncan each crossing the line for one. Man of the match was awarded to Archie Taylor.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown) - Roosters had a cracking game against the Bulldogs this week which saw both sides playing short. Well done to Max Aitken showing great sportsmanship playing for the Bulldogs this week. The boys came away with a win 4 tries to 2. Jack Hunt scoring a hat trick and Jimmy Smith crossing the line as well. Man of the match went to Jerakye who had a wonderful game in both attack and defence.
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - Tigers had an impressive game tonight in defence as well as attack with the boys completing some set plays which resulted in getting the ball across the line and getting the points. They are playing well as a team and are improving every week. Man of the match was awarded to Chase Te Moananui. Tries were scored by Lucas Wood who crossed the line for a massive 4 times and Angus Davis who scored one.
BULLDOGS (Roy Jewitt) - Bulldogs had the 6pm game tonight which the weather was kind to us and no rain. In the first half, first receiver was Cody Morris who was supported by Oliver Orr in dummy half. No tries scored in the first half with the score at half time 2 tries for the Roosters. In the second half first receiver was Jesse Gault who was supported by Max Aiken in dummy half. First try for the night was scored by Max Aiken and the second try scored by Cody Morris. Final score 2-4 Roosters taking the win this week. Well done to both teams tonight. Man of the Match was awarded to Joe Miller.
Under 10s
Bulldogs 12 v Panthers 20 - Try scorers were Indianna Brown, Pippa Smith, Myami Robinson, Zoe Corcoran, Zoe Boyd.
Tigers 24 v Rabbitohs 8 - Try scorers were Kaily Meers, Jayda Holt, Bella Robinson, Piper Cullen, Scarlett Woods, Lillia Richens, Kathryn Robinson.
Under 12s
Bulldogs 12 v Panthers 8 - Try scorers were Bria Owen, Sarah Webber, Sierra Henderson, Indianna Brown.
Tigers 4 v Rabbitohs 28 - Try scorers were Sophia Minehan, Georgia Wheeler, Amelia McRae, Zoey Boyd, Heidi Waru, Klara Booth.
Under 14s
Bulldogs 8 v Panthers 4 - Try scorers were Evie Stinson, Huntah McCann, Lucy Eastwood.
Tigers 8 v Rabbitohs 8 - Try scorers were Malayah Anesbury, Eddie Stanger, Bridie Davis, Talia McKay.
Under 6s - Geoff Palmer (Coach): Under 6s played Temora on Saturday, unfortunately we only had 3 players from Young, but Temora was good and lent us 3 players each quarter and all players got a really good run. Our players played really well, especially with their tackling which showed in the final score line 80 to 52 across the game. Lewis Palmer scored a massive 6 tries for the game and was player of the match whilst Jett Pritchard Isaac Hunt each scored 3 tries across the game.
Under 7s - Ben Callaghan (Coach): Saturday mornings game against Temora was a tough one for our under 7s team. Temora took out the win 9 - 2 with Joey Morris crossing the line on both occasions for the Pickers. Finn Aiken took home man of the match.
Under 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach): The under 8s played a great game on Saturday under the watchful eye of Jamie Davis who stepped into coach whilst Scott was finishing off the under 10s game. The team really came together and worked well in defence and attack. Cruz Mills scored three tries and Charlie Davis Scored one. Charlie and Harrison Jones both proved their kicking skills with successful conversions. The game ended in a draw 20 all. Harrison Jones was awarded Player of the Match.
Under 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach): No match report submitted.
Under 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach): The Under 10s had a screamer of a match against Temora on Saturday. Isaac Duncan, Fletcher Mangelsdorf and Braxdyn Cross had great defensive efforts with some big hits. Jesse Gault, Toby Reynolds, archie Taylor, Jerakye Ballard and arcus Sutherland were really good in attack. Johnny Spring, Gus Smith and Nixon Gault all play fantastic stepping up from the under 9s to ensure there was a full team with Gus Smith scoring a well-earned try. Young came away winners 38-28. Braxdyn Cross was awarded Player of the Match.
Under 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach): The boys had a tough game against a very strong Temora Dragons side, having to work hard and make use of their ball time. The score was close throughout the entire game but the U11s Cherrypickers were able to hold the Temora off the line in the last quarter and coming away with the win 36 - 22. Tries were scored by Braith Anderson with 4 and successfully converting a goal right at the end of the game. Jack Hunt also scored a try and then made a successful conversion. Zander Ashton also scored a try off a massive run from the opposing field end. Conversions were also made by Leo Holt, William Woods, and Marshall McCleary. Well done to the boys for an amazing game this week!
Under 12s - Roy Jewitt (Coach): The boys were at home this weekend against Temora. A big thank you to Braith Anderson and Lucas Wood for playing up today. In the first half, first receiver was Rhylee Dixon who was supported by Will Butcher in dummy half. 1st try was scored by Aidan Mesa. The conversion was unsuccessful by Aidan Mesa. Cayden Cross scored the next try and converted by Lincoln Sutherland. Half time score 10 pickers and 10 Temora. In the second half first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland who was supported by Hudson Bedford in dummy half. Try score by Cayden Cross and converted by Cayden Cross. Final score 16-14 with the Cherry Pickers taking the win this week. Man of the match Zavier Weston- Pritchard.
Under 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach): The 14s returned to the field after 3 weeks off against a very committed Temora side. First half was a very tight game with the score 12-0 at the break, the boys came out better in the second half with defence being the key on the day holding Temora to zero in a 40-0 win to the pickers. All players again had an impact on the result. Man of the match went to Oscar McCann for his great defensive efforts.
Under 14s - Ben Mott (Coach): Saturday's round 7 encounter was an entertaining high scoring match for the Under 14s Cherrypickers. The game was a tough battle as you would expect against our nearby rivals the Temora Dragons. The start of the game was good to the Cherrypickers as we worked our way to an 8-0 lead after 2 unconverted tries scored out wide. After getting some possession the Dragons dragged themselves back to 8-6 after scoring a soft dummy half try under the posts. The game then became quite an arm wrestle and in the dying seconds before half time some nice individual play saw Dane Mott collect a dangerous attacking kick in his own in goal beat several defenders and run the length of the field to score a much needed try to see the Pickers maintain a half time advantage of 12-6. The second half was very similar to the first with the Cherrypickers working hard and holding the score advantage but keeping the hungry Temora Dragons in the contest by allowing a couple of soft tries and making some silly errors and keeping the pressure on ourselves. Though this week we were able to tough it out and find the plays both defensively and in attack to take a much-needed win by 30 points to 22. Try scorers were Dane Mott with 2 and Jarrell Brooks, Archie Challen, Riley Noakes and Jesse Thorp with 1 each. Dane Mott converted 3. The Under 14s look forward to another tough game at home next Saturday against the Tumut Blues.
Under 15s - Peter Butcher & Beau Elsley (Coach)
The U15s Cherrypickers took on the Wagga Magpies running away with convincing winners 62 - 0. All the boys played well and were simply too strong for the Magpies in both attack and defence. Billy Lamb was named man of the match after setting up a number of his teammates for tries in attack, and having his usual strong defensive game. This weekend the boys take on an in form Tumba-Batlow side at Batlow, in what should be a good contest.
Under 8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach): The girls had 2 games against Temora. The girls played while and enjoyed themselves.
Under 10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach): Temora were too strong on Saturday with the team going down 0 - 38, however the girls didn't give up and gave it their best. Congratulations to Layla for being Pickerchick this week 0-38.
Under 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach): The Under 12 league tag girls played Temora on the weekend. This game has always been extremely close between both sides, and Saturday's games was no different, down by 2, and 2 seconds on the scoreboard, Rilee Coddington managed to put the ball over the line for a final score of 10 - 8. Excellent defence by Tahlea Cummins, Lily Johnson, and Ella Eastwood. Tries were scored by Bria Owen and Rilee Coddington, conversion by Ella Eastwood. Player of the match was awarded to Lily Johnson.
Under 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach): The team put in a solid effort this week, but a strong and hard Temora side kept the girls from crossing the line. Young Cherrypickers 0 v Temora Dragons 70.
Under 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach): Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 14 v Temora Dragons 24. Recorded try scorer was recorded as Anna Harden with no other details available from the online scoring system.
Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 25th June for another home round at Keith Cullen Oval against Tumut with the Under 15s boys taking on Tumba-Batlow in an away game at Batlow.
