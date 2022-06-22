An amazing adventure for Jorja

A huge congratulations goes out to Hennessy Catholic College student Jorja O'Brien who was named as one of only a few NSW scholarship winners.
Jorja has been named as one of 20 students from across the state to take part in a two-week historical study tour in NSW, the ACT and Darwin as part of the 2022 Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet made the announcement last week and congratulated Jorja and the other students on being selected.
"I congratulate the Scholarship recipients, who are being recognised for their positive contributions to their local communities, their respect for the service and sacrifice of Australian Defence Force personnel and their passion for studying history," Mr Perrottet said.
"Over 125 students applied for the scholarship, and the 20 successful applicants come from places across Sydney and regional NSW, including Armidale, Bathurst, Young and Jindabyne."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
