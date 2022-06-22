The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

An amazing adventure for Jorja

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
June 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge congratulations goes out to Hennessy Catholic College student Jorja O'Brien who was named as one of only a few NSW scholarship winners.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.