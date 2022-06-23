Emily takes out student of the year at recent regional awards

A local student was among the region's most outstanding apprentices, trainees, students and teachers who were recognised at the Riverina 2022 NSW Training Awards ceremony recently in Griffith.
Emily Pratt from Young was awarded a major prize at the ceremony.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke congratulated the Hennessy Catholic College student who took out the VET in Schools Student of the Year Award at the regional ceremony.
"It is wonderful to see Emily's efforts recognised with this award," Ms Cooke said.
"Studying Hospitality, Emily is no stranger to seeking opportunities to develop her industry knowledge and skills, regularly volunteering in a wide range of catering opportunities.
"I congratulate Emily on this well-deserved honour."
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the enormous breadth of talent amongst this year's finalists and winners demonstrates the opportunities available for rewarding careers available through vocational education and training.
"Vocational education and training delivers real-life skills for people to help them get the jobs they want and it's great to see so many passionate and enthusiastic young people receiving awards locally," Mr Henskens said.
"The NSW Government is delivering a range of fee-free and low-fee training to help people get their first job, a new job or a better job, and these awards are a great way to highlight the career opportunities that are available right here in NSW."
For more information, visit https://www.training.nsw.gov.au/training_awards.
