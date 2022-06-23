The Young Witness

Emily takes out student of the year at recent regional awards

Updated June 23 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:04pm
A local student was among the region's most outstanding apprentices, trainees, students and teachers who were recognised at the Riverina 2022 NSW Training Awards ceremony recently in Griffith.

