Drawing the shot: men's bowls week ending June 24, 2022

Once again the cold and wet weather on Thursday prevented any bowls being played but there were fine and sunny conditions on Saturday and Sunday.
The final of the 2021 Club Fours Championship was played on Sunday afternoon.
The game saw John Cooper, Martin Betcher, Geoff Holt and Peter Watts opposed to Damien Miller, Darryle Miller, Jono Watson and David Quigley.
There was some very good play from both teams but the outcome was decided in the first half of the game when David's team won 10 of the first 11 ends to lead 19-3.
The scoring for the remainder of the game was fairly even with the final result being a 29-12 win to David's team.
Congratulations to the winners on their consistent play throughout the event.
On Saturday the first round of the 2022 Club Pairs was completed on one of the few sunny days of late.
A short summary of each game is shown below.
Chris Wright and Tom Preston led all the way against Ian Gailey and Cliff Traynor to win 23-13.
Damien Miller and David Quigley proved too consistent for Michael Webb and Les Fanning to win 26-10.
Harold Anderson and Ian Schofield led Tony Ruhl and Darryle Miller 18-6 after 11 ends but after 17 ends the lead was only 4 shots and that was the final margin with Harold and Ian winning 22-18.
John Cooper and Steve Walsh had a 1 shot lead over Glen Benson and Denis Rosen after 11 ends but John and Steve dominated the scoring from that point to win 29-11.
After 10 ends of the game between Stuart Freudenstein and Albert Carter and Scott Douglas and Terry Mulligan the score was 11-all. Stuart and Albert did best over the remaining ends to win 26-13.
Jono Watson and Peter Watts proved too strong for Andrew Hutchison and Joe Read to record a 32-2 win.
Colin Chapman and Brian March dominated the scoring in the first half of their game against Bob Ruhl and Martin Betcher to lead 20-4 after 10 ends and they went on to win 27-13.
There was a very close game involving Geoff Holt and Graeme Edgerton and Ted Loader and Greg Woods. After 9 ends the score was 10-all and from that point the margin was never more than 2 shots with Geoff and Graeme scoring 2 shots on the final end to win 21-20.
There was one game of social bowls played on Saturday with Milan Brankovic, Alan Gall and Mark Anderson 24 defeating Aldo Malvicino, Terry Holmes and Vic Brown 13.
The second round games in this event are scheduled to be played on Saturday afternoon.
There is information on the notice board concerning two rounds of the BPL Cup to be held on Sunday 10th July and Saturday 30th July.
Also on the notice board are nomination forms for positions on some Zone 8 committees. The closing date for nominations to be forwarded to Zone 8 is Monday 4th July.
