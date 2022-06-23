Lady golfers enjoy the sunshine

Last Saturday the weather was perfect for golf, sunshine and no wind!
The ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by Libby Plumley. Thank you, Libby!
Winners on the day -
Div 1: Liz Harding 34 pts, followed by Trish Miller 31 pts
Div 2: Marg Kinlyside 31 pts, followed by Libby Plumley 31 pts
NTP's:
7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Noela Hardman
13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Pauline Collier
Ball winners: Liz 34 pts, Marg 31 pts, Libby 31 pts, Trish 31 pts, Tilla Davis 30 pts, Kate Cooper 30 pts, on a c/b from Suzanne Manning and Penny Greaves both 30 pts.
On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by Gail Hanigan
Winners on the day -
1st: Trish Miller 36 points
2nd: Liz Harding 32 points
NTP's:
7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Penny Greaves
13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Betty Stanton
Ball winners: Trish Miller Liz Harding
Well played ladies.
The final of the mid-week match play, sponsored by Ros Anderson, is still to be played - Leanne Slater v Maxine McCormack
Tomorrow the ladies are playing a 4Ball Twister (6 stableford, 6 aggregate, 6 multiplyer) sponsored by Leanne Slater and Wednesday will be a Single Stableford.
