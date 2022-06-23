Resting toucher: Women's Club pairs final played

Once again the weather prevented play on Thursday when the final of the Club Pairs was to be played.
It was agreed to reschedule the game for Sunday afternoon and as was forecast the conditions were fine and sunny.
The game was between Jenny Holt and Kate Cooper and Sheila Traynor and Margaret Gailey.
Jenny and Kate were off to a good start and after 5 ends they led 8-2.
Play progressed steadily with only 1 or 2 shots being scored each end.
After 14 ends the scores were level at 11-all and after 16 ends it was 12-all.
With 18 ends completed Sheila and Margaret led 14-12
However, on the 19th end there was a complete change with Jenny and Kate scoring 7 shots to lead 19-14.
With two ends to play this gave them a big advantage and with some very good play jenny and Kate won both of these ends to win 23-14.
Congratulations to the winners.
Thanks to the ladies who came to watch the game and show their support.
On Thursday this week three teams of triples will play in the Cowra Charity Day.
Some important dates to remember:
Thursday 21st July - YWBC Annual General Meeting;
Thursday 11th August - Lonnie's day for the district to be held at Young;
Saturday 27th August and Saturday 3rd September - Pennants;
Thursday 8th September - President's Day.
