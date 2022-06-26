David Hamblin wins single stableford powerplay

Saturday was the Mark Flanders and Eye Q single stableford powerplay.
The winner was David Hamblin with 50 points on a countback from Grant Harding and Andrew Miller in third with 49 points.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 5th and was won by Rick Oliver on a card draw.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Mark Flanders with 290 cm and the 17th was won by Adam Tanner with 112 cm.
The best juniors were Joe Roberts and Brody Smith.
Sam Page won the A.Grade NTP second shot on the 3rd with 150cm. The B and C grade holes were not struck.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots to four balls next week.
The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by Ben Dean. Balls went down to 33 points on the individual score and there were 56 players.
In the mixed matchplay final Michele and Colin Blizzard defeated Justine and Simon Makeham 3 and 2.
Next Saturday 2nd July is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning July Monthly Medals.
Saturday 9th July is a single stableford and first round of Handiskins sponsored by Connelly's Office National. Saturday 16th July is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Craig Taylor and Steve Smith.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Peter Webber with 44 points and he won 8 balls. Second was Spade McCormick with 38 points from Alan Jones on 37 points.
Balls went down to 28 points on a countback and there were 37 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Brett Scelly with 21 points from Peter Sykes on 20 points.
There were 10 players and balls went down to 19 points.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event which was won by Murray Hanley with 53 nett. Second was Colin Gilchrist with 55 nett from Paul Levett with 56 nett. There were 13 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Ray Hargraves with 38 points. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 6th and it was not struck. The jackpot next week will be $120. There were 17 players.
