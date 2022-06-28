Five minutes with Lyn Penfold

This week in a continuing series catching up with Young residents we had a chat with community minded, volunteer and a very competitive indoor bowler, Lyn Penfold who is well known across the Hilltops.
Be it for her years nursing or her dulcet voice reading the news for 2YYY, Lyn, her laugh and her humour are easily recognisable.
This week the Young Witness spent five minutes getting to know the inner workings of Lyn Penfold's mind.
What is your current state of mind?
Philosophical....I learnt a long time ago to accept what life handed you, to deal with it and get on with living.
What never fails to make you laugh?
I have a weird sense of humour and am inclined to laugh at others mishaps.
Who has been your greatest inspiration?
Our mother. Because of her upbringing she ensured that my sister and I had the best she could give.
What is your most marked characteristic?
My face, apparently I don't have to speak, the expression says it all.
Besides family and friends, what are you most passionate about?
Things being done properly. Could have something to do with OCD.
What is your favourite animal and why?
A wombat, fat and furry, I just wish they had better road sense.
When you were younger what did you want to be when you grew up?
From the age of eight I wanted to be a nurse. In 1960 I started training at The Sutherland Hospital and apart from having a couple of children I worked in my chosen profession for 45 years.
If you couldn't fail, what would you try/do?
Sing! (See below)
Which talent would you most like to have?
I would love to be able to sing. Know all the words, but when I open my mouth the tune is unrecognizable. I did read that anyone could learn to sing however my husband told me if I intended to have lessons to make sure that there was a money back guarantee.
If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what or who would it be?
Definitely a Penfold Pet. They are spoilt. Otherwise someone with broader shoulders, so the bag doesn't keep falling off.
What is it you most dislike?
People who handle the truth carelessly.
What is your signature dance move?
This is similar to singing, know the moves, don't have the rhythm.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
