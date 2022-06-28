The Young Show is turning 150 in 2022

This year marks the 150th Young Show and what a show it is shaping up to be.
With almost two months until the return of the local favourite Young Show Society Vice President Emma Godsell is expecting the event to be even bigger than ever before.
"Cause we've got a relatively new committee this year, we've had a lot of people come on board to give us a hand," Emma said.
Planning is well underway with a number of amusements and displays already organised, however the committee are still looking for sponsors and are calling on anyone who would like to have a trade stall at the show to get in quick, especially as spaces are free for Hilltops residents.
"We got a grant from the State Government which we got $30,000 out of that, so what we've done is improved infrastructure," Emma said.
"We've improved the sheep shed, the cattle shed, bought some little grandstands and part of that is that we're using the money to give Hilltops residents free trade spaces.
"Whether it be a community group or a small business if you're a Hilltops resident you've got a free trade space."
Along with the usual exhibitions, competitions and displays locals can also expect new displays like the Big Rig Truck Show, and plenty of other things to see throughout the pavilions and an amazing exhibition of memorabilia from previous years shows in celebration of 150 years.
"Out the back of the grand stand where all the photos used to be we are using that for a memorabilia display," Emma said.
"We've got a heap of trophies, we've got old ribbons, old schedules from the 1960s, some books from when the show turned 100 so that's really cool cause it was 50 years ago.
"When the pavilion burned down a lot of old ledgers and stuff went with it but there's actually quite a bit that other people have."
Anyone who may have any show items of interest they would be happy to display are asked to get in contact with the show committee to organise it being a part of the collection.
"I've rung a few people that I know whose families were a part of the show many moons ago, so we're getting our hands on a few more place cards, trophies and ribbons and all that sort of stuff," Emma said.
The NSW RAS Young Woman Competition, previously known as Miss Show Girl will also be on again with locals encouraged to think about entering.
Emma herself was Miss Showgirl at the 2018 Show and went on to represent Young at the Zone finals, which were also held in Young.
The winner of the Zone finals then went on to represent the area at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in 2019.
"The structure of the competition is exactly the same, so you have your interview in town, a formal dinner and then hang around the show," Emma said.
"The winners are announced on show day of course and if you are the winner you'll represent Young at Zone and if you win at Zone you go to Sydney Royal."
Emma joined the Young Show Society after taking part in the 2018 Miss Showgirl competition and has not looked back since.
Locals are able to sign up to become members of the Young Show Society which will give them voting rights but will also give them extra advantages on Show day.
"Memberships can be bought right up until the Show," Emma said.
"It gives you the voting rights at our meetings but with that as well you also get through the gate quicker.
"You don't have to stop and pay, you just show them your ticket and through you go."
Memberships are available by getting in contact with the Show Society through Facebook, via email or can be purchased in person at the Marie McCormack building in the week before the Show.
The committee are also holding a barbecue at Bunnings, Young on August 27 where locals can stop by and grab a schedule, sign up as a member or ask any other questions they may have while purchasing a sausage sandwich.
Emma has said so far the committee has confirmed there will be:
And there is still even more to come.
"We're still nearly two months away so there will be more added as the time gets closer," Emma said.
To finish off what is expected to be an amazing day there will also be a huge fireworks display, not only to celebrate 150 years but also to celebrate the return of the Young Show after a few years off.
There will also be live music and entertainment throughout the day on the main stage.
If anyone would like to know more information, would like to volunteer either before or on Show day, would like to sponsor the show or would like to secure a space for a trade stall they are encouraged to get in contact with the Young Show Society through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/youngshowsociety or to email youngshowsociety1@gmail.com.
The Young Show will be held on September 18, 2022.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
