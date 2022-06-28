The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

The Young Show is turning 150 in 2022

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 28 2022 - 8:53pm, first published 8:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This year marks the 150th Young Show and what a show it is shaping up to be.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.