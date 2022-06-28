The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Stars of Young to dance up a storm for cancer this weekend | Photos

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated June 28 2022 - 9:22pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After delays due to COVID local stars will be polishing up their dancing shoes this week for the return of the Stars of Young fundraiser for the Cancer Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.