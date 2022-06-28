Stars of Young to dance up a storm for cancer this weekend | Photos

After delays due to COVID local stars will be polishing up their dancing shoes this week for the return of the Stars of Young fundraiser for the Cancer Council.
A group of 11 local stars have been practicing hard preparing for what will be a fantastic and entertaining night of fun this Friday and Saturday all in the name of raising money for the Cancer Council.
"Apart from learning their dance moves from teachers Leanne Simms and Gaby Capra, the Stars have been fundraising throughout the community," Cancer Council community relations coordinator Christine Williams said.
"Already more than $60,000 has been raised for Cancer Council's research, prevention and support services."
The local celebrities will perform on stage in front of what is expected to be two packed out crowds on both nights, however, tickets are still available for anyone wishing to attend.
The Stars performing in this year's event are:
It isn't too late to donate to the dancing stars with information available on the Stars of Young Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/starsofyoung or by attending either the Friday or Saturday night performances.
To secure your spot at the show jump online and visit Eventbrite or call in and grab a ticket at the Young Services Club.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
