From the Young Lions Den: Dr Wendy Brooks welcomed

The Lions Club of Young held their dinner meeting on the 22nd June where Dr Wendy Brooks CEO of Young Regional Conservatorium was welcomed as our guest speaker.
Wendy shared with the members that the School of Music was established by a small group in 1984 and has continued to grow. There are currently 500 individual students receiving weekly tuition from 17 tutors. The tutors teach individual lessons on site at over 20 schools, as well as at the conservatorium premises.
We deliver music education to another 500 or so, children in classroom music, school bands and choirs. The Conservatorium work in Cowra, Boorowa, Jugiong, Harden/ Murrumburrah, Cootamundra, Temora, Ariah Park, Grenfell, and of course in Young and the villages surrounding Young.
Wendy shared with members that following community consultation the name was officially changed to 'Young Regional Conservatorium". Young Regional Conservatorium is one of 17 conservatoriums that make up the Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums. Partial funding comes from the NSW Department of Education via the Regional Conservatorium Grants Program. This funding contributes to administrative and operational costs.
Young Regional Conservatorium's Bursary Assistance Program offers fee relief to families in temporary or ongoing financial difficulty.
Wendy stressed that the Conservatorium is very grateful to the Lions Club of Young who donate to this program, enabling more children and young people to access the benefits of music education.
In 2022 the Lions Club of Young's donation has provided fee relief for individual music tuition, and for children to attend a musical performance for schools by Opera Australia.
Following Wendy's wonderful presentation, members thanked her and had questions answered. A Certificate of Appreciation was then presented to Wendy for her valuable time.
