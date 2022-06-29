A night of variety at Hennessy Catholic College | Photos

Hennessy Catholic College students displayed their amazing skills and abilities for entertaining on Wednesday night putting on a show for all ages to enjoy.
Students performed in the annual Variety Night for the first time since 2019 with some amazing songs and dances.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
