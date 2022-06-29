Young High School's state of origin adventure | Photos

A Young High School Rugby League side had the chance of a lifetime last Friday night when they ran on the field to play during the Women's State of Origin.
The 10 girls were given the opportunity after their sports teacher, Alexcen Berry entered the school in a draw and were lucky enough to be selected.
Alexcen entered the draw which was sent through by the local National Rugby League representative.
"It was really just an incentive prize launched with the NRL and Ampol, for them (the students) to participate in that experience and then a $5000 grant for the school."
Alexcen said the grant will be rolled out over the next 12 months.
When it came to selecting the team to attend Alexcen said that it came down to rewarding students who exemplified the school spirit.
"We selected the team based on those students that represent our GREAT values," she said.
"Based on consistent positive behaviour and attendance, these students have participated in league tag over the last couple of years and this year and been able to just transfer those skills.
"It has actually taken off tackle rugby at the school over the last couple of months, interest has been there, we've just got to provide the opportunities for the kids to be able to do it."
And as for the experience, it was nothing short of amazing.
"I just think it was a really good afternoon and evening," Alexcen said.
"I think it was really important for our school to be able to win that opportunity and be able to give our students a bit more of an understanding of what actually can happen if they want to achieve higher goals and reach those realms of possibility."
The team were presented with their jerseys and were also given the opportunity to get them signed by the NRL women's sides.
"We had to go to the AIS (Australian Institute of Sport) stadium, we met Alan Tongue and a few others and trained and got our jerseys," YHS student Maddie Miller said.
"It was good, it was fun," Matilda said.
The girls ran on and played against Kaleen High School from the Australian Capital Territory.
The side played their hearts out and were cheered on by the huge crowd, however eventually went down to the Canberra side three tries to nil.
But the girls didn't let that get them down, they represented the school by proudly bearing the flag and cheering on the NSW 20-14 win.
