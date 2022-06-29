Petrol prices set rise again

With the future of petrol prices looking to keep rising it is hard to look back on an earlier time when prices began to increase.
Flick back a few years to the first Monday in May 2018 when prices at the pump jumped by almost 20 cents per litre. Locals were outraged and prices in Young were up to 10 cents a litre more than surrounding towns.
Now, in 2022, those prices are a thing of the past with motorists mostly paying over $2/litre no matter what they are filling their car with.
In November of 2018 the Young Witness reported that the average price of E10 in Young was 157.9 cents per litre, P95 was 171.9 cents per litre, P98 was 177.9 cents per litre, Diesel was 161.9 cents per litre and Premium Diesel was 163.9 cents per litre.
On Monday E10 cost you 207.9 cents per litre at the Metro, 209.9 cents per litre before discount at Woolies Caltex, 219.9 cents per litre at the Caltex Roadhouse on the Coota Rd and 222.9 cents per litre at both the BP and Westside Petroleum.
Motorists were paying 232.9 at the BP and 224.9 at the Metro for P95 on Monday, while P98 was being sold at 241.9 at the BP, 232.9 at South West Fuels, 241.9 at Westside Petroleum, 229.9 at the Metro, 232.9 at Woolies Caltex and 242.9 at the Caltex Road House.
Diesel at South West Fuel cost motorists 235.9, it was 234.9 at the Metro while the Caltex Roadhouse charged 237.9.
Premium Diesel was 237.9 cents per litre at both the BP and Westside Petroleum while motorists paid 237.9 at the Woolies Caltex before discount and 235.9 at the Metro.
Most people are probably wondering why prices are so high despite the cutting of the Fuel Excise by the Federal Government, well, according to experts there are a whole range of reasons.
The people in the know have said the increase of world oil prices due to economic conditions globally, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the weakening Australian Dollar the price at the pump is going up also.
It only took a couple of days and the first decrease in price slowly disappeared due to the ongoing factors around the world and here in Australia.
The 22 cent drop in the fuel excise is set to expire in September meaning that prices will also jump by that price again if the cut is not extended.
There are mixed responses from the experts on when there will be a drop in the petrol price with some saying crude oil could drop in price by October while many others say that the price will not be dropping anytime soon.
Use the Fuel Check website or app to find the cheapest petrol locally and if you're travelling it would be worthwhile looking to see what prices are around.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
