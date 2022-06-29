Five minutes with...James Wall

With a background in the Defence Force and the Military many would be surprised at how laid back and funny the new president of 2YYY Young, James Wall is.
The die hard Monkees fan sat down and spent five minutes allowing us to get to know him.
This week the Young Witness takes a look inside the inner workings of the 2YYY president and music enthusiasts brain.
What is your current state of mind?
Scrambled, as there are lots of things on the go.
What never fails to make you laugh?
Groucho Marx jokes or Wallace and Grommit.
Who has been your greatest inspiration?
My Mum. She never took a backwards step in life and she took it all in her stride.
What is your most marked characteristic?
I dislike people who try to defy logic.
Besides family and friends, what are you most passionate about?
2YYY Community Radio and its future
What is your favourite animal and why?
Bilbies because they are way cuter than rabbits.
When you were younger what did you want to be when you grew up?
A motor mechanic, and I did that before joining the Army. And then a Defence civilian in multiple roles.
If you couldn't fail, what would you try/do?
Play my guitar properly. I am severely lacking in talent.
Which talent would you most like to have?
To play my musical instruments proficiently.
If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what or who would it be?
Albert Einstein. We share the same birthday and he was just a gem of human being.
What is it you most dislike?
Feral animals and the damage they do to our unique environment.
What is your signature dance move?
You are kidding, right? Absolutely none is the answer.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
