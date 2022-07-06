Tribute to the late Dr Russell Charles Price

Dr Russell Charles Price (BDS). Born March 3,1925 in Sydney NSW, died at Young on June 3, 2022, aged 97 years.
Russell Price was a man of humble demeanour who sought challenge and adventure during a long and interesting life. Russell was a dentist by profession, and while he spent most of his time in his dental practices at Young he also worked in London, North Sydney and other locations in both countries.
Russell was the second of four children and was born at the family home in Greenwich, on March 3.1925, built by his father near the Lane Cove River. It was playing in the bush, river exploits as a youngster, and sailing 16 foot skiffs on Sydney Harbour with his brother Peter that were abiding pursuits of his early years.
Water continued to dominate in the years to come: at 16 he joined the Naval Auxiliary Patrol and was rostered on privately owned motor launches to patrol the waters between North and South head on a fortnightly roster. He seemed to somewhat regret that he was not on duty when the Japanese submarines attached in Sydney Harbour in 1942. He was rostered on the following night.
On leaving school Russell worked in retail and banking and studied Morse Code and signalling until he was able to join the Royal Australian Navy in 1943 when he turned 18. He served overseas in many locations and on many vessels including the the HMAS Norman and the HMAS Wollongong. At war's end he took up a scholarship to study dentistry at Sydney University, graduating in 1951.
Russell crewed on some of the best known yachts associated with the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. In 1948 he was one of the nine-member crew when the Merv Davey designed and built 'Trade Winds' won the Sydney to Hobart on handicap. The following year he crewed again on 'Margaret Rintoul' which achieved line honours. In 1950 he was part of the crew that won the race on 'Streun Marie', then joining 'Kurrewa 111' a 57-foot ketch which received line honours in the Trans-Tasman race from Hobart to Auckland.
In latter years he was to be invited to fire the warning five minute gun on board the Sydney to Hobart starter boat - and with some other ex- Sydney to Hobart yachtsmen to share their experiences on Race Day. It was a great honour, the canon is only fired three times and only 30 people were on board the starter boat for the day long celebrations. He enjoyed the experience.
Russell was also involved in ocean racing while living in England. He crewed twice on an English yacht in the Fastnet Race and annually took part in the Falmout to Brittany Whitsun Week holiday race.
Skiing was also a favourite pastime. While in England he skied some of the best known European skifields - his favourite-was was Zermatt on the foothills of the Matterhorn. Back in Australia he was involved in cross country skiing and had some interesting scrapes, He was in a party of six trapped overnight in a raging blizzard near Thredbo. They only survived by creating some shelter on the lee-side of a rock making a roof over their skis.
Russell had a love of native plants and founded the Lane Cove Society of Growing Australian Plants. When he and his wife Sandy Freudenstein built their home at Young and developed "The Price of Peace" cafe, which won the 1999 and 2000 Capital Country Awards for excellence in tourism, he created a native rain forrest garden from scratch. They were early adopters of conservation techniques for both house and garden. Moving on from "The Price of Peace" to "Blair Athol" he retained his interest in plants and the garden.
Russell said he was always pleased to be able to help his patients with their dental problems and described his chosen career as offering great variety. He proved to have a flexible approach to his career too- he tried his hand as a chef for the time he and when Sandy operated the Hasty Tasty take away in Coffs Harbour and he and Sandy renovated houses in their spare time too.
Russell lived his life with kindness and humility and Sandy often comments that she couldn't have wished for a better husband and life companion.
He read widely, was an affable host, interested in many topics and had a great sense of humour. He had an abiding love for Sandy, and his canine companions, from his very first dog and fantastic ratter, Skip from his boyhood to the wonderful and faithful Peggy who stayed at his bedside at the Mercy Care Centre right to the end.
The philosophy that he lived by over his 97 years was this: take every opportunity that life presents and help others along life's journey.
A private graveside service was conducted at Young Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday June 14.
