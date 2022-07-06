Tribute to the late Dr Russell Charles Price

Russell crewed on some of the best known yachts associated with the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. In 1948 he was one of the nine-member crew when the Merv Davey designed and built 'Trade Winds' won the Sydney to Hobart on handicap. The following year he crewed again on 'Margaret Rintoul' which achieved line honours. In 1950 he was part of the crew that won the race on 'Streun Marie', then joining 'Kurrewa 111' a 57-foot ketch which received line honours in the Trans-Tasman race from Hobart to Auckland.