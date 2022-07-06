The Young Witness

Tribute to the late Dr Russell Charles Price

By Wendy Bauer
July 6 2022 - 1:48am
Dr Russell Charles Price (BDS). Born March 3,1925 in Sydney NSW, died at Young on June 3, 2022, aged 97 years.

