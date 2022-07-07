The Young Witness
Young pick things up where they left off to down Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 7 2022 - 5:17am
Josh Ayers scored a double in Young's win over Kangaroos on Saturday.

Currently sitting in second place on the competition ladder the Young Cherry Pickers travel to Albury this weekend to take on Thunder after another impressive performance last weekend against Wagga Kangaroos.

