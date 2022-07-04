Miller scores hole in one on the 7th

Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning June Monthly Medals at the Young Golf Course with the highlight of play being a hole in one to Andrew Miller on the 7th.
The medal winners were Cameron Jones in A Grade with 69 nett, Brody Smith in B Grade with 68 nett and William Hurcum in C Grade with 65 nett.
The best score by a visitor was Aaryn Murfitt from Wagga with 67 nett.
The Elite Cleaning scratch winners were Aaryn Murfitt in A Grade with 75, Brody Smith in B Grade with 84 and William Hurcum in C Grade with 91.
The Elegant Timber Shutters and Blinds putting competition winners were Andrew Miller in A Grade with 26 putts, Joe Roberts in B Grade with 28 putts and Ben Murray in C Grade with 30 putts.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 12th and was won by Mick Ashton on a card draw.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Andrew Miller with a "Hole in One" and on the 17th by Brody Smith with 607 cm.
The Young Services Club second shot NTPs were won by Steve Smith in A Grade on the 3rd with 500 cm, B Grade on the 9th was won by Steve Dewar with 450 cm and in C Grade the 15th was not struck.
The best Junior scores were Brody Smith and Joe Roberts.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by David Hamblin. The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Craig Taylor, Jack Simpson and Ben Dean. Balls went down to 70 nett and there were 24 players.
In the Ray White matchplay C Grade final Jack Simpson defeated Richard Apps 3 and 2.
Next Saturday, July 9 is a single stableford and the first round of Handiskins sponsored by Connelly's Office National.
Saturday, July 16 is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Craig Taylor and Steve Smith.
The following Saturday, July 23 is the NRL single stableford challenge sponsored by Geoff Hill and Young Hills. Wear your favourite team colours.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Phil Mitchell with 38 points and he won 8 balls.
Second was Peter Webber with 36 points on a countback from Paul Levett.
Balls went down to 30 points and there were 47 players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was not played due to the weather.
The Social Club & The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley were also not played due to the weather. The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole jackpot next week will be $120.
