The Young Witness

Miller scores hole in one on the 7th

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:45am, first published July 4 2022 - 6:02am
Saturday was the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning June Monthly Medals at the Young Golf Course with the highlight of play being a hole in one to Andrew Miller on the 7th.

