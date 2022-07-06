The Young Witness

Stars of Young raise $100,000 for Cancer Council NSW

July 6 2022 - 11:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Stars of Young raised more than $100,000 for Cancer Council NSW and last weekend's two-night event ensured the local community had something to celebrate.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.