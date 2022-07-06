Stars of Young raise $100,000 for Cancer Council NSW

Stars of Young raised more than $100,000 for Cancer Council NSW and last weekend's two-night event ensured the local community had something to celebrate.
After COVID restrictions derailed the event for two years, local 'Stars' were finally able to take to the Young Services Club stage and dance in front of nearly 500 enthusiastic supporters.
Advertisement
Jason Brown, from Watson Toyota, performed Grease Lightning with his daughter Indiana and her friend Zoe Caldwell in the opening Star performance.
They were followed by the TLC Ladies, comprising of Tanya Brown, Lois Terry and Carmen Thackeray - all members of the Hilltops Regional Theatre Company. Coached by Lindel Roxburgh, the TLC Ladies SANG and danced to Super Trouper while dressed in blue ABBA-style costumes.
Teena Whitechurch danced beautifully in memory of her sister Andeena Anderson, who died from cancer last year. With tremendous support from the local community, Teena was the highest individual fundraiser with more than $15,000.
Nick Duff, from Flemings Property Services, was the Judges' Choice Winner on Friday night and performed an extremely entertaining piece.
Young's former Cherry King, David Munnerley joined with a group of cowgirls to perform the Rednex song Cotton Eye Joe. Also a member of the Hilltops Regional Theatre Company, David encompassed some of his acting skills for an entertaining performance.
Belinda Allen joined with her friend Karen Thornhill to be acts six on both nights. Both ladies' immediate families have been affected by cancer and performing at Stars of Young was personal for both.
The final act was Bridget O'Connor and Anthony Murphy who hilariously impersonated Kath Day-Knight and Kel Knight's performance on Dancing With The Stars.
This act won Judges' Choice on Saturday night and the duo were also the highest fundraising act with more than $22,000.
"It was an extraordinary fundraising total from the community, combined with two very fun nights oozing with positive energy," said Christine Williams from Cancer Council NSW.
"The money will go towards Cancer Council's research, prevention and support programs. These programs assist people in the town and wider community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.