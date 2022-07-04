Pairs semi finals on Saturday

The bleak weather conditions on Thursday morning kept numbers down for the afternoon with just 14 players in attendance.
The final scores in all games were close.
Advertisement
Les Fanning and Bob Ruhl won their game 18-13, Albert Carter and Ian Schofield won 26-23 and in the triples game Milan Brankovic, Terry Holmes and Harold Anderson won 19-14.
The vouchers went to the winners of the triples game.
The extremely cold and wet conditions on Saturday meant that there was no play.
The semi-finals of the Club Pairs will now be played on Saturday, July 9.
All players are advised to check the notice board for information on the Men's Single Gender Pennants competition.
Details concerning the Club Singles Championship are also on display with entries closing on 23rd July.
Also, there is information on the notice board concerning the BPL Cup round to be held on Saturday 30th July.
Players interested in nominating for positions on Zone 8 committees are advised that the closing date for nominations to be forwarded to Zone 8 has been extended to Monday 11th July.
Members are reminded that membership renewals are now due. Payments need to be made at the Young Services Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.