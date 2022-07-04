Cherry Festival secures its first entrant

The National Cherry Festival committee has welcomed its first entrant in the 2022 Cherry King and Queen Competition and are inviting more Hilltops Region residents to join in the fun.
Kim Evers has finalised her application and will be planning activities to raise funds for Riding for the Disabled - Young Branch. Kim is passionate about raising funds for this local charity as it holds a very special place in her heart.
A representative of the National Cherry Festival Committee, said "it's great to secure our first entrant for 2022, we are excited to see how many entrants we will receive."
The representative said it is desirable for a couple more entrants to also take part this year. "Men and women aged 18 and over living within the Hilltops Region can be a part of the competition. Local charities and not-for-profit groups benefit from this competition, we would love to have several entrants on board, it's not too late to enter" they said.
Information packs at the Young Visitor Information Centre for those considering their involvement. The competition guidelines can also be downloaded from the National Cherry Festival website: www.nationalcherryfestival.com.au
