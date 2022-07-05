Juniors line up twice in Under 6s and 7s

6's - Dale Prindable/Geoff Palmer (Coach/es)
The Under 6 Pickers played two games on Saturday.
First game against Boorowa was a strong win for the boys, 36 - 12
Lewis Palmer scoring 5 tries, Isaac Hunt scoring 3 and Jett Pritchard scoring 1.
Unfortunately, the second game against Harden didn't go our way as conditions got worse and the boys lost a little bit of motivation, but all did really well to stay out in the cold conditions going down 28 - 20.
Isaac Hunt scoring 2 tries and Jett Pritchard, Lewis Palmer, and Levi each scoring 1 try each.
Player of the day was Rex with some strong runs.
7's - Ben Callaghan (Coach)
The Under 7's had two games on the weekend.
In the game against Boorowa, it was a very even game with the final score being 7 tries all.
Joey had an impressive game, crossing the line for the games 7 tries.
In the game against Harden, Young came away with the win 9 tries to 7 with Joey crossing the line for 6 and Tyree crossing the line for 3
Player of day was awarded to Charlie Dean and Charlie Shipp
8's - Scott Duncan (Coach)
Under 8s had a day of footy in the wintery conditions.
The team has really gelled and are working together well.
The first game saw the under 8s loose on the siren by 2 points 30-28.
The conditions did not improve but the game play for the pickers did!
The second game saw Young come away clear winners 32-8.
Some of the tries were scored by Charlie Davis, Cruz Mills, Kyannah Cummins, Vinny Wark and Johnno Eastwood (apologies to any I missed).
Players of the match were awarded to Hamish Reynolds and Vinny Wark.
Well done Under 8s.
9's - Dale Prindable (Coach)
It was a very wet, miserable day, but it didn't stop our Under 9's for giving it their all.
Our first game against Harden, was Young's Under 9's loss for quite some time, with Harden coming away with the win 30 - 16.
The boys gave it their best with some great tackles and tries, with tries coming from Gus Smith for two and Memphis. Goals came from Tom and Johnny.
Second game against Boorowa our boys bounced back with a win 36 - 16 with tries from Haze, Tom and Gus all crossing the line for two and Jamaine also crossing the line. Goals came from Tom, Jamaine, Johnny, and Gus.
Johnny and Tom both walking away this week with man of the match for outstanding games.
10's - Scott Duncan (Coach)
Under 10s very much enjoyed the wet and muddy conditions with most players looking like they had played a game before even going on the field.
Three twenty-minute periods were played and Young proved their game play and teamwork was outstanding against the visitors totalling the scoreboard 70-4 at full time.
Tries were awarded to: Isaac Duncan (3), Jerakye Ballard (2), Marcus Sutherland (2), Bentley Quinn (2), Jesse Gault, Toby Reynolds, Jai Jasprizza, Angus Davis, and Braxdyn Cross.
Conversions were made by Braxdyn Cross, Jesse Gault, Jair Jasprizza, Isaac Duncan, Bentley Quinn, Fletcher Mangelsdorf and Angus Davis.
Players of the match were awarded to Bentley Quinn and Isaac Duncan. Well done under 10s!
11's - Greg Anderson (Coach
The boys put on their game face this weekend in very wet, cold conditions which made the game a little more interesting.
With the wet and greasy conditions, the boys at times struggled to make ground and, on a few occasions, lost the ball which was weighed down from the mud.
After putting the in hard yards, the boys again came away with an impressive win of 40 - 0 against the Harden/Boorowa team.
Try scorers were Braith Anderson with 3 and Cody Morris, Jack Hunt, Jimmy Smith, Leo Holt and William Woods each crossing the line for 1.
Conversions were made by Max Aiken, Leo Holt, Hunter Brown, and Marshall McCleery
Man of the match was awarded to Eli Terry
12's - Michael Sutherland (Coach)
The boys played at home against harden/Boorowa today in what was a tough game with no reserves today and thank you to Braith Anderson for playing up.
In the first half, first receiver was Cayden Cross who was supported by Hudson Bedford in dummy half.
First try scored by Braith Anderson with an unsuccessful kick by Cayden Cross
Second try scored by Braith Anderson with an unsuccessful kick by Lincoln Sutherland.
At half time score the score was 8-0
In the second half, first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland who was supported by Will Butcher in dummy half
Braith Anderson 1st try for 2nd half and converted by Aidan Mesa.
Braith Anderson scoring another try and converted by Amer Roumieh.
Cayden Cross scoring a try and converted by Zavier Weston-Pritchard.
Lincoln Sutherland scoring a try with Stewart James kick unsuccessful.
Well done to the boys with a win 30-0 today.
Man of the match- Braith Anderson
13's - Phil Coddington Coach)
The YES Embroidery and Terry Bros 13's took the field on Saturday missing 8 players, but the boys that took the field done a great job getting a 28 - 18 win.
Man of the match went to Hamish Hunter for a great all-round game
14's - Ben Mott (Coach)
Saturday's round 9 clash for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers was a tough home affair against our nearby rivals Harden/Boorowa at Keith Cullen oval.
The game was a tough one as it always is against our neighbouring rivals with 2 late tries to the visitors making it a very tight 24-20 victory.
The Cherrypickers got off to a great start unlike some of our recent encounters and jumped out to a lead before the Harden/Boorowa side pushed back and made a tussle of it heading into the half time break.
The second half was a tight battle until a sin binning of one of the visitors' players was capitalised on by the Pickers who ran out to a 24-12 lead.
With 5 minutes to go a Cherrypicker also found himself in the sin bin which was taken advantage of by the visitors scoring 2 tries to bring the score back to the final score of 24-20.
Once again, the Pickers are mixing some great footy with periods where we just switch off and give out opposition to many easy points.
Hopefully a freshen up over the school holidays brightens everybody up and the squad can shake the flu that has a hold on so many of us and come back reenergised ready to go as we have a very tough month of games in front of us.
Try scorers were Archie Challen, Cooper Saines, Riley Noakes, Dane Mott, and Jesse Thorp all with 1 each. Dane Mott converted 2.
The Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s look forward to a week off for school holidays next weekend followed by returning to action against the always tough Gundagai Tigers in Gundagai.
8LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach)
The girls had 2 games again this week and was made interesting with the rain.
They all enjoyed themselves and played really well.
Try scorers were Makenzie, Ayla, Skye and Miley
10LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach)
It was a late cold game this weekend with Harden/Boorowa being a strong team but we were stronger in defence at the end of the day, with the girls coming away with a win 8 - 4
Pickerchick was awarded to Zoe Caldwell
12LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
Under 12's league tag braved the wet and wild conditions on Saturday playing two games.
The first game was against Harden and saw the girls come away with a win 24 - 14 and in the second game against Boorowa they again came away with a win 22 - 4
Everyone played extremely well and should be very pleased with their efforts.
Player of the day was awarded to Ava McKnight
14LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
The 14's league tag were super on the weekend, tagging anything that moved in what were some really trying conditions.
The girls were at their best, getting over the top of Harden/Boorowa 3 tries to 1.
Hopefully the girls can build on that performance which was a real team effort with everyone of them doing their job
16LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 0 v Harden/Boorowa 4
Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 16th July
