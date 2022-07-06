No bail for murder accused

The man and woman accused of murdering a teenage girl who went missing two decades ago remain behind bars after facing court.
Robert Samuel Geeves and his former wife Anne Margaret Geeves, both of Harden, were arrested in May by homicide detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of then 19-year-old Amber Haigh.
The Geeves, both aged 61, were charged with murder and had their cases mentioned before Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Young Local Court on Tuesday.
Both were excused from appearing in court and were represented by their respective solicitors. Neither of them applied for bail and it was formally refused.
Mr Geeves has also been charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a victim with a serious intellectual disability.
No pleas have been entered for any of the charges and both are due to reappear in Young court in September.
Amber was reported missing on June 19, 2002, after she failed to return to her home at Kingsvale, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with the Geeves.
Police were told the couple dropped Amber off at Campbelltown Train Station on June 5, 2002, where she intended to travel by train to Mount Druitt to visit her sick father in hospital.
In 2011, a coronial inquest found Amber to be deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
