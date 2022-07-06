Harding and Plumley Wednesday winners

On Saturday, the Young Golf Club ladies did not play due to the extremely wet conditions.
On Wednesday the ladies played a Single Stableford sponsored by Libby Plumley and Liz Harding
Winners on the day were:
Division 1 results: Liz Harding 34 pts, followed by Cathy Aiken 29 pts.
Division 2 results: Libby Plumley 38 points followed by Betty Stanton 32 pts.
NTP's:
7th sponsored by Elegant Timbers, Shutters and Blinds - Estelle Roberts.
13th sponsored by Uplands P/L - Liz Harding.
Ball winners: Libby, Liz and Betty.
Well played ladies.
The final of the mid-week match play, sponsored by Ros Anderson, has been played.
The winner was Maxine McCormack 6 up.
Congratulations, Maxine!
Tomorrow the ladies are playing a 4BBB sponsored by Young Eyes and Wednesday will be a Single Stroke being the 5th round of the GolfNSW Medals (Wednesday).
Let's hope for perfect windless winter days!
