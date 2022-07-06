The Young Witness

Harding and Plumley Wednesday winners

Updated July 6 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:05pm
Wednesday winners Libby Plumley and Liz Harding ad mid week matchplay winner Maxine McCormack.

On Saturday, the Young Golf Club ladies did not play due to the extremely wet conditions.

